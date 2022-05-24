‘Twelve months in sport is an extremely long time’ – La Rochelle’s Ronan O’Gara paying no heed to last season’s win

Like a coaching magpie, Ronan O’Gara has borrowed from all the great rugby houses he has visited; his is a ceaseless quest to accumulate acumen.

From arguably the greatest of them all, the All Blacks, the Corkman has adapted for his own use their deployment of a “clarity session”.

Effectively, it is a walk-through of tactics and game-plans, much more mental than physical; as his La Rochelle side approach their 11th month of action, the emphasis is on using their heads rather than bashing them against one another.

Therein lies one of the dilemmas facing a side who, though they defeated Leinster in this competition last season, face an entirely different beast this time around.

The instruments deployed to blunt Leinster were themselves not necessarily required to be so sharp; the side with the biggest bludgeon prevailed then; that does not mean that the same can be applied now.

“It’s very possible, yeah, but it’s not the starting point,” concedes O’Gara, whose much-changed side maintained their equally vibrant Top 14 hopes with a morale-boosting home win against Stade Francais.

“So much rugby has happened since then. Twelve months in sport is an extremely long time. We’re aware that they have got better. We most definitely have got better.

“And we are concentrating on elements in our game that we need to be better at to give ourselves a fighting chance at the weekend.”

Those will principally alight on the fault-lines that crippled them against Toulouse in the final; to avoid a second successive final defeat to a side seeking a fifth star, they must unfurl some of their beauty to accompany the beast.

And, of course, the realisation that they face a different Leinster; an improved pack, Jamison Gibson-Park a hurricane at nine, and an old friend donning the famous number ten jersey.

Jonathan Sexton changes not only the tenor of his team, but that of the opposition.

“Especially the form he is in, you know?” says O’Gara with a knowing nod.

“Twelve months ago, Johnny probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now. So that’s a positive for Leinster.

“They’ll have a different nine and a different ten. And a few changes up front as well. But I suppose their DNA stays the same.

“That’s important when you’re trying to tell the French guys that they’ll be highly organised, highly efficient and fit, and highly-skilled.

“But I suppose we have to take confidence from what happened last year and the key for us will be to try to start well.”

Half the work and all that; were his side to complete the job, it would represent a high watermark of achievement for one of the game’s brightest coaching minds.

But, by no means, a final destination on a journey of learning that has many more roads to travel. The boy from Munster is now a man of the world.

“Well I think I’m shaped by my years spent in Munster. I feel very fortunate to be part of that group that gave me great life lessons with great leaders and great rugby players.

“I think that’s innate in me and I’m very grateful for that. I think that’s a big strength of mine but as you go along in life you try and add the best bits from every environment you’ve been in, be it Irish teams, Lions teams, Racing, Crusaders.

“You’d like to think you’d pick a little bit up wherever you go but obviously with the chunk of my time there, I’m shaped by what happened in Munster.

“The Munster team I played in had a lot of good values, a lot of good players so it would be foolish of me not to tap into that, most definitely.”

His character may be largely defined by that history but it is storied rivals Leinster who represent the vivid reality of the present.

“I admire the way they play the game,” he says.

“I think they play the game in a fast but yet highly creative way. You can see that they’re extremely well coached but they also have massive ambition.

They have a very good group of players but also what’s important as a coach is that you can see their coaches are getting the best out of their players and that for me is what you look to get in your environment, be it Leo Cullen or Stuart Lancaster or Denis Leamy, or Felipe Contepomi or Robin McBryde.

“I think they’re challenging their players in all aspects of the game and trying to make them complete players, and they look very, very good.

“You would have admiration for the way they run their organisation.”

He is in the middle of the flow before remembering where he is and who he is.

“But I can’t really think about that at the minute.”

Today is a day for clarity after all.