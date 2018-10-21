Toulouse v Leinster LIVE: Reigning champs seek to secure control of Pool One
After Bath's dramatic 35-all draw with Wasps yesterday, Leo Cullen's Leinster can take control of Pool One with a victory over Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon (kick-off 3.15pm).
Online Editors
Related Content
- Stuart Lancaster on losing his dad last month and the joy winning the Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 brought his family
- 'We're aware of other teams close to here ringing up young players' - Leo Cullen hits out at Leinster's rivals
- Leinster hope to rise above pool of chaos by staying in control
- Comment: Leinster were irresistible last Friday, but their opponents showcased the negative side of modern rugby
- 'It's not just about venom or intent' - Meet the black belt in karate who is shaping the way Leinster tackle