Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 21 October 2018

Toulouse v Leinster LIVE: Reigning champs seek to secure control of Pool One

James Lowe
James Lowe
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

After Bath's dramatic 35-all draw with Wasps yesterday, Leo Cullen's Leinster can take control of Pool One with a victory over Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon (kick-off 3.15pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport