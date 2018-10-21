Sport Champions Cup

Sunday 21 October 2018

Toulouse v Leinster LIVE: Reigning champs in a serious battle in the south of France

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster in action against Josefa Tekori of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 2 match between Toulouse and Leinster at Stade Ernest Wallon, in Toulouse, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Jonathan Sexton of Leinster in action against Josefa Tekori of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1 Round 2 match between Toulouse and Leinster at Stade Ernest Wallon, in Toulouse, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
James Lowe
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

After Bath's dramatic 35-all draw with Wasps yesterday, Leo Cullen's Leinster can take control of Pool One with a victory over Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon (kick-off 3.15pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport