Toulouse show their class to edge the slog in the fog against Munster

Matthis Lebel of Toulouse scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Shane Daly of Munster

AT THE end of the slog in the fog, Toulouse stood tall with a win that only underlines their title credentials.

Leinster’s victory in Le Havre may have been more impressive, but there was real substance to the way the 2021 champions fought their way home in Limerick.

There are not many teams who would leave Thomond Park with the points on an afternoon like this. The visibility was low, temperatures lower and the home team responded to a vociferous 21,184 crowd with a strong start.

They left with a disappointing defeat and are in a tight spot when it comes to qualification, yet while the loss confirmed that they’re still a little lightweight when it comes to this level of opposition, it doesn’t detract from their recent revival.

They were simply beaten by the better team who kept the glamorous stuff to a minimum, but scored a quality try and got home on the back of their big, powerful pack and impressive defence.

It helped that they had Antoine Dupont available, but it took him and his team 20 minutes to thaw out and in that time Munster might have built a greater lead than seven points.

Joey Carbery hit the post with an early sighter, before he skipped over from close range to score his team’s first try and converted it.

Munster looked the smarter team and were operating off fast ruck ball, but things turned on 20 minutes when Toulouse won a scrum penalty on half-way and earned advantage off the maul, before striking with devastating accuracy.

It was a simple, beautifully-taken score with five of the six backs touching the ball en route to Mattis Lebel who emerged from the fog to hold off Shane Daly’s covering tackle to finish athletically.

Thomas Ramos converted and then added a penalty after Antoine Dupont came alive with a pair of impressive breaks.

Carbery levelled just before half-time, but it didn’t last long after the break as Toulouse’s brilliant line-speed forced him into a loose pass and within seconds Antoine Frisch had to usher the ball into touch.

Again, the visitors worked an advantage off their maul and Julian Marchand peeled off on the blindside, found Dupont and he put half-time sub Lucas Tauzin over for a try with his first touch.

Ramos hooked a tough conversion and Munster missed a chance to hit back instantly when Alban Placines took Mike Haley out in the air. They earned a penalty on their first attempt, but turned down the points and Toulouse dirtied up the maul to win a scrum and relieve the pressure.

The visitors kept rolling on high end forwards and they were firmly on top at breakdown and set-piece, which limited what Munster could do in attack.

Toulouse looked to pull away, but Romain Ntamack and Ramos were off-target with a drop-goal and penalty to keep the gap at five points.

That gave Munster a sniff, but despite Jack Crowley working beautifully in tandem with Carbery they coughed up possession, Ramos kicked down the field and then earned a penalty on the deck that he kicked himself.

Munster wouldn’t go quietly; Carbery’s penalty made it a one-score game and when Dupont slapped the ball down and saw yellow it set up a grandstand finish.

They had two bites at the cherry, but in the face of that defence and in those conditions they weren’t good enough to take it and had to be content with the losing bonus.

SCORERS

Munster: J Carbery try, con, 2 pens;

Toulouse: M Lebel, L Tauzin try each; T Ramos con, 2 pens;

TEAMS

Munster – M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, R Scannell (J Crowley 52), S Daly (K Earls 68); J Carbery, C Casey (P Patterson 52); J Loughman (J Wycherley 58), N Scannell (D Barron 58), J Ryan (R Salanoa 58); J Kleyn (J O’Donoghue 52), T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett (A Kendellen 63), G Coombes.

Toulouse – T Ramos; A Capuozzo (L Tauzin h-t), D Delibes, P Ahki, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont (capt); R Neti (C Baille 55), J Marchand (P Mauvaka 55), D Aldegheri (C Faumuina 58); R Arnold (Y Youyoutte 73), E Meafou; A Jelonch, A Placines (J Willis 50), A Roumat (T Flament 15)

Ref – C Ridley (RFU)