Toulouse end Leinster's 10-game Champions Cup winning streak after classic encounter

Leinster were brought crashing down to earth with a sizeable bang after Maxime Medard’s stunning try ended their 10-game winning run in European competition.

Having worked their way into a winning position, Leo Cullen’s men were undone by their hosts in thrilling circumstances as the France wing finished a length of the field effort to put his side in command of Pool 1 after two games.

The whole of Europe was impressed with the boys in blue’s opening night win over Wasps, but the old aristocrats rolled up their sleeves and caused the holders all sorts of problems.

Leinster stayed calm and worked their way into a commanding second-half position, only to lose control all over again on a frustrating afternoon in France.

The loss is by no means fatal, they return with a losing bonus point and denied their hosts a fourth try, but it does check their momentum and will no doubt quell the hype surrounding them.

Despite being played on a heavy pitch, the game was a modern day pool classic.

Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos opened the scoring after just a minute as he punished James Lowe’s clumsy aerial challenge on Cheslin Kolbe.

The home side were determined to make life difficult for the champions and, roared on by a vociferous home support, they tore into the men in blue at every turn – stealing the first lineout and then forcing Robbie Henshaw and Rhys Ruddock into turning over possession.

The flanker was penalised for holding on and that allowed Ramos double the advantage, before James Lowe had to be at his best defensively to stop the hot-stepping Kolbe who had left Luke McGrath and Josh van der Flier for dead before the Kiwi stopped him in his tracks.

A decisive Garry Ringrose tackle appeared to buy Leinster an opening into the game but the illusion soon faded as Julien Marchand capitalised on a loose Seán Cronin off-load to race clear. Jordan Larmour halted his march, but the red wave kept coming and eventually Médard crossed in the corner.

Ramos missed the conversion, but made up for it by sneaking a more difficult penalty past the left-hand upright as Leinster lost Josh van der Flier to injury.

Seán O’Brien came on and immediately upped the visiting team’s physicality but despite his introduction it looked for a moment like things might get even worse for the visitors when Kolbe intercepted Ringrose’s pass and raced clear, but referee Wayne Barnes called the Springbok back for an offside and Johnny Sexton got his side off the mark with the penalty.

He pulled another one back from distance as the visiting team grew into the game.

Kolbe did well to bat Joe Tomane’s pass down on a rare Leinster foray into the Toulouse ’22, but they made the most of their next visit as Jack Conan slalomed through the defensive line before finding O’Brien on his shoulder to score.

Sexton’s conversion brought his side back within a point of their hosts but that didn’t last long as a Conan knock-on on the edge of ’22 gave Toulouse a chance to strike.

They seemed to be going nowhere in particular for a couple of phases until a Selevasio Tolofua stood O’Brien up, went around the flanker and found Sofiane Guitone on his shoulder. The centre rounded Jordan Larmour to score and, when Ramos converted, the French side headed in at half-time with a 21-13 lead.

The Irish province started the second-half with intent as Tomane took Sexton’s kick-off and they worked their way into position only for Marchand to get over the ball and force a penalty while more loose play at the base of the breakdown allowed Toulouse off the hook yet again.

The French side’s season has been a story of second-half fades and poor discipline gave Leinster a chance to get into position to batter the try-line until James Ryan forced his way over from close range.

Sexton again converted, but the home team came surging forward again with Yoann Huget breaking the line before Lowe had to be sharp to stop Kolbe latching on to Zack Holmes’ chip.

Instead, it was Leinster who made their move as Robbie Henshaw’s clever kick penned Toulouse back in their own ’22 and, having created the initial momentum with a cleverly worked move off the back of the lineout, Seán Cronin finished off his own good work by shrugging off a tackler to score another try.

Any sense that Toulouse would wilt was disabused within minutes as Ugo Mola sent on the livewire Antoine Dupont at out-half and he injected a fresh menace into their attack.

He was unlucky not to be rewarded when chasing his own kick as Leinster were forced to defend for long periods, w=getting off lightly when Huget failed to hold a neatly worked Dupont inside pass.

Leinster were living on the edge, but Andrew Porter came up with a momentum-shifting play just as they looked stretched.

Dupont again broke free only for a scrambling Sexton to stop him as O’Brien forced another key turnover but the score came just when Leinster looked to have earned a breather as Louis-Benoit MNadaule came from nowhere to intercept Luke McGrath’s pass.

The flanker knew he wasn’t going to go the distance and found Huget who, in turn, fed Alban Placines and he kept it moving to Sébastien Bézy. His final pass looked like it might have drifted forward, but Barnes gave him the benefit of the doubt as Maxime Medard finished an unforgettable try.

Ramos converted, but missed a crucial penalty when James Tracy played the ball after Luke McGrath’s knock-on.

Still, Leinster were on their knees and when they got another penalty within kicking range, Toulouse went for the corner only for Scott Fardy to get in and force a blue scrum from their attacking maul.

Try as they might, however, Leinster couldn't get a hold of the ball in the closing stages and had to return home with a solitary point.

Toulouse - T Ramos; C Kolbe, S Guitone, R Ntamack (Y Huget 23), M Medard; Z Holmes (A Dupont 55), S Bezy; C Castets (D Ainu’u 61); J Marchan (capt) (L Ghiraldinini 55), C Faumuina (M van Dyk 55); F Verhaeghe, J Tekori(LB Madaule 57); R Elstadt, A Placines,S Tolofua.

LEINSTER -- J Larmour; J Tomane, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath (N McCarthy 74); C Healy(J McGrath 57), S Cronin (J Tracy 56), T Furlong (A Porter 56); D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock (S Fardy 66), J van der Flier (S O’Brien 18), J Conan.

Ref - W Barnes (England)

