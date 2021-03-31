Toulon’s Ma'a Nonu to miss Leinster clash after three-week ban imposed for Top 14 red card

Toulon will be without two-time World Cup winning All Black Ma'a Nonu for their Heineken Champions Cup last 16 visit to the RDS on Friday.

Nonu was sent off for elbowing Lyon's Jean-Marc Doussain in their Top 14 defeat last Saturday and has been suspended for three weeks.

His experience will be a big loss to the three time champions as they take on tournament favourites Leinster on home soil.

Toulouse, meanwhile, will be able to call on giant second-row Joe Tekori for their visit to Munster on Saturday after he escaped a ban after being cited at the weekend.

Leinster and Toulon name their teams at noon tomorrow, with the Blues fretting on the fitness of Johnny Sexton (head) and Ross Byrne.

Leo Cullen is likely to freshen things up, with Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird and James Lowe all potential starters after being on the bench for their win over Munster in Saturday's PRO14 final.

