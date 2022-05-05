‘Too big, too heavy, too slow’ – Why Chris Ashton’s scathing criticism will be ringing in James Lowe’s ears

“He is too big, too heavy, too slow.”

The scathing criticism will have been ringing in James Lowe’s ears ever since Chris Ashton took aim at him in November 2020.

This week, more than ever, those harsh words will be at the forefront of Lowe’s mind, as he gets a chance to exact some revenge on Ashton at Welford Road on Saturday evening.

When Ashton made the comments following Lowe’s poor performance at Twickenham, the former England winger’s career appeared to be winding down, particularly as his days with Harlequins were numbered before he embarked on another disastrous spell with Worcester.

Just as his time in Toulon, Sale and Quins was cut short, the well-travelled Ashton didn’t last long in Worcester either, but he was handed a lifeline by Leicester, which, to his credit, he has since made the most of.

You wonder, though, if Ashton ever considered the possibility that he would come directly up against Lowe before he hung up his boots.

That individual battle is one of many fascinating subplots in this eagerly anticipated Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Because if Tadhg Furlong’s bid to get one back on Ellis Genge after Ireland’s Six Nations scrum disaster – which as it transpired was mainly down to the incorrect interpretation of Mathieu Raynal who just so happens to be the referee again this weekend – isn’t your thing, then a fired-up Lowe looking to run over Ashton certainly has the potential for fireworks. Their first collision should be tasty.

Ashton was not alone in singling out Lowe for his struggles during Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England, but the manner of the criticism felt a bit personal, particularly coming from a fellow professional winger.

That tough experience has proved to be a real turning point in Lowe’s career, as he was later dropped by Ireland and told to improve his defence. The Leinster man’s response has been impressive ever since.

Playing with a chip on his shoulder, Lowe set about silencing his critics, but his beef with Ashton is one particular score that remains unsettled.

Comparing his apparent lack of speed in chasing Jonny May for his wonder try, Ashton said:

“Where was James Lowe? He’s dragging a dresser back there. He’s too big. He’s dragging a tractor, turning. I watched him during the game. He is too big, too heavy, too slow.”

Lowe later admitted that Ashton’s comments stung, but there is no doubt that it added fuel to his fire, in terms of ironing out a few kinks in his game.

After all, that was only Lowe’s second cap – and although he had started his international career with a bang the previous week against Wales, some people were too quick to write him off.

Fresh off the back of an excellent Six Nations campaign, during which he became an integral part of Ireland’s game-plan, Lowe has been in outstanding form with Leinster.

All eleven of Lowe’s tries in blue this season have come in his last six games, a remarkable statistic that has seen his previous three games include two in Thomond Park, two in the Sportsground and four last time out in the second leg win over Connacht.

Ashton himself is a try-scoring machine and just last week, at 35, the Champions Cup record try scorer (40) finally broke the Premiership record, as his hat-trick in Leicester’s victory over Bristol saw him climb to the top of the charts on 95 tries.

With Simon Zebo breathing down Ashton’s neck on 34 tries, the veteran winger will be hoping to take advantage of Lowe being “too big, too heavy, too slow,” which adds another layer of intrigue to the pair’s head-to-head.

Read More

Lowe is this season’s Champions Cup top try scorer (8) and the 29-year-old would love nothing more than to increase that lead by helping Leinster into the last four and dumping Ashton out in the process.

Despite struggling to settle at different stages, Ashton has had a very successful career. He has shown that there is still plenty of life in the old dog yet, as Steve Borthwick has managed to get the best out of him in recent months.

Deep down, the former rugby league star will know that he won’t have too many more big European occasions like Saturday to look forward to.

Lowe’s mission is to make it a day to forget for Ashton and Leicester, much like he would rather have forgotten his ill-fated trip to Twickenham a couple of years ago.

Come full-time at Welford Road, Lowe will hope to have done his talking on the pitch, and put to bed the “too big, too heavy, too slow” jibes once and for all.