Tony Ward: Mental scars will remain for Blues after Munster loss – they need big response to take down Ronan O’Gara’s giants

Leinster players huddle after their defeat in the United Rugby Championship semi-final against Munster at the Aviva Stadium last week. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Tony Ward

In terms of timing, last weekend’s URC defeat to Munster was something Leinster could have done without.