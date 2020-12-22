Tom Wood cited for alleged dangerous clear-out on Josh van der Flier

Tom Wood of Northampton Saints is tackled by Josh van der Flier of Leinster

Northampton flanker Tom Wood has been cited for his alleged dangerous clear-out on Josh van der Flier during Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup win last Saturday.

Although French referee Pierre Brousset did not deem the incident to merit a red card, the citing commissioner took a different view of the matter.

Wood hammered into the breakdown and as he attempted to clear-out the ruck, the former England international appeared to make contact with Van der Flier's head.

The incident drew plenty of outrage, particularly in light of rugby's recent controversy surrounding concussion.

Wood will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow, which will determine whether or not he faces retrospective punishment for the alleged offence.

Tom Wood received no punishment for a shoulder to head contact on Josh van der Flier at the RDS, despite a TMO check.



Eoin Reddan & Alan Quinlan discuss the incident here with @MolloyJoe.#LEIvNOR |Â #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/gEhJWHZaOt — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 19, 2020

A statement from EPCR read: "EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Northampton Saints flanker, Tom Wood (No 7), arising from his club’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match against Leinster Rugby at the RDS Arena on Saturday, 19 December 2020.

"Wood is alleged to have made contact with the Leinster flanker, Josh Van der Flier (No 7), above the line of the shoulders in a dangerous manner in the 69th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.20(b).

"Roger Morris (Wales), Chair, Marcello d’Orey (Portugal) and Frank Hadden (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing which will take place by video conference tomorrow (Wednesday, 23 December).

"The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, John Montgomery (Scotland).

"Law 9.20(b) A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders

"Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.20(b) carries the following sanction entry points – Low End: 2 weeks; Mid-range: 4 weeks; Top end: 8 to 52 weeks."

