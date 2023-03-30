Tom Stewart joins battle of Irish hookers for World Cup spot

Ulster’s in-form, try-scoring No 2 has a chance to impress against Leinster

There is no doubt that Tom Stewart has a bright future ahead of him, but his immediate goal is to force his way up the Ulster pecking order. Photo: Sportsfile

But for Rónan Kelleher’s latest injury setback, Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Ulster would see the top four hookers in the country going head-to-head.

As it is, three out of four ain’t bad.

Andy Farrell will be a keen observer at the Aviva Stadium, and while the Ireland head coach will be hoping his key men come through a full-blooded derby unscathed, he will enjoy seeing how certain players handle the pressure of going up against their Irish rivals.

There will be mini subplots all over the pitch, from Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw locking horns in midfield, to Nick Timoney going up against Josh van der Flier in the back-row,

There is plenty at stake in terms of making Ireland’s World Cup squad.

Those on the fringes will downplay the importance of that particular aspect of the European showdown, yet with Farrell keeping a close eye on proceedings, opportunity knocks for everyone hoping to make the plane to France.

Time is running out to stake a claim, which is why there is an added incentive for McCloskey and Timoney, as well as the likes of Mike Lowry, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Jacob Stockdale, Kieran Treadwell and Tom Stewart.

When it comes to the three hookers that Farrell would ideally like to pick in his 33-man World Cup squad, Dan Sheehan, Kelleher and Rob Herring look pretty nailed on, yet the injury toll throughout the Six Nations highlighted the dangers of taking anything for granted.

Kelleher’s injury profile must be a concern for Farrell because any time the Leinster man looks like stringing an extended run together in green, his body lets him down.

At his best, there is no denying Kelleher’s ability nor his position as one of the two best hookers in the country, yet after last season was ruined by a shoulder problem that has flared up again in recent weeks, the talented 25-year-old hasn’t been able to kick on at Test level.

Kelleher’s time on the sideline has coincided with Sheehan (24) bursting onto the scene and cementing his place as Ireland’s first-choice hooker.

Sheehan has been a revelation since getting his chance on the international stage, with his career trajectory very much on the up.

Having a one-two combination of Sheehan and Kelleher makes Ireland much more potent, but Farrell hasn’t been able to call on both players nearly as much as he would have liked.

Herring (32) has consistently proven that he is an able deputy. But despite the strengths that he offers, especially around the set-piece, the Ulster man would be the first to admit that he doesn’t pose the same physical threat as his Leinster rivals.

The emergence of Stewart has added further depth to the hooker department, with the 22-year-old one of the standout players in the URC.

Stewart spent plenty of time in Ireland camp over the last couple of months, and although he is still awaiting his first cap, there is a growing sense that it is only a matter of time before he gets his chance.

That looks likely to arrive during the World Cup warm-up games this summer, with Farrell keen to get one of the brightest young Irish talents up to speed in case any of the other three hookers aren’t fit come September.

Stewart’s potential has been mapped from a long way out, having impressed in school before going on to play for the Ireland U-20s and Emerging Ireland last year, where he caught the eye of the coaches.

For all of Stewart’s multi-layered threat around the pitch, it’s impossible to ignore his outrageous try-scoring record. The Belfast native’s hat-trick in Ulster’s win over the Bulls last weekend took Stewart’s tally for the season to 14 tries in 15 games, or 14 tries in 11 starts if you want to look at it that way.

To add further context to what is a ridiculously good record that any prolific winger would be proud of, in Stewart’s fledgling career, he has crossed the whitewash 15 times in his 20 Ulster games to date.

There is no doubt that Stewart has a bright future ahead of him, but his immediate goal is to force his way ahead of Herring in the Ulster pecking order, which will certainly be no easy task.

Ireland’s strength in depth at hooker has never been as good, yet as Farrell knows only too well, having them all fit at the same time is a luxury.

Stewart is now very much part of the conversation, and while that will add to Farrell’s selection dilemma down the line, it’s the kind of headache that the Ireland head coach will welcome with open arms.