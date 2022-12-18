‘To dig in like that is massive for us going forward’ – Graham Rowntree hails his Munster players for grinding out vital victory

Munster players, from left, Joey Carbery, Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes and Jack O'Donoghue after their side's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B match against Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree hailed the character that his side showed in getting their Heineken Champions Cup campaign back on track with a vital win over Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

Rowntree singled out Denis Leamy for special praise, as the defence coach's stamp was all over a robust performance that kept Saints try-less in their own back-yard.

Munster's 17-6 victory ensures that they remain in the hunt for a place in the knockout stages heading into the new year, with Northampton due to come to Thomond Park ahead of a tricky looking trip to Toulouse.

Rowntree and his players can take huge satisfaction from the manner of their gritty win in the East Midlands, with Gavin Coombes' two first-half tries followed by an outstanding defensive display enough to get the job done.

“Huge, huge win for us and in the manner that we did it, we dug in there,” Rowntree said.

“Most of the second-half, we were on our own goal-line, three yellow cards.

“I'm proud of them, really proud of them. Our defensive effort there was exceptional. The lads have done a lot of good work there with Denis Leamy. He has been great for us, he's really grown into a very good coach.

“So, the nature of the win, we would have liked for it to have been more glamorous, scoring tries, but to dig in like that, that's massive for us going forward.”

Jack O'Donoghue, Craig Casey and Joey Carbery all spent time in the bin during a fiery second-half, but Munster dug deep and came up with several match-winning moments.

“It says a lot about the club and our desire to get off the floor and help the man next to you,” Rowntree insisted.

“That's Munster DNA anyway. We speak about it a lot, we train it in the week but that was a proper test for us.”

Rowntree was asked about the 30-man melee, which resulted in O'Donoghue and Lewis Ludlam being shown yellow cards, but he was understandably unwilling to delve too deep into the incident until he watches it back.

“We will have a look at that this week on review and look at our actions there,” the Munster boss added.

“I'm not going to get into it now. We need to look at things calmly after the event.

“We can't be having guys in the bin, you need 15 guys on the field these days so we will have a good look at that this week.”