Times and dates confirmed for Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup semi-finals

It has been confirmed today that Leo Cullen's side will take on the Welsh outfit at 3.30pm on Saturday April 21, with Munster in action in the other semi-final the following day.

After beating Toulon last Saturday, Munster will now face familiar foes Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux at 3.15pm Irish time on Sunday April 22.

In the European Challenge Cup, Gloucester host Newcastle at Kingsholm on Friday April 20 at 7.45pm, while Pau will take on Cardiff at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday April 21 at 1pm.