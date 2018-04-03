Sport Champions Cup

Tuesday 3 April 2018

Times and dates confirmed for Leinster and Munster's Champions Cup semi-finals

26 December 2017; CJ Stander, supported by Munster teammates Billy Holland, left, and Tommy ODonnell, right, is tackled by Jack McGrath of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 Round 11 match between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Leinster will be the first Irish side into action on Champions Cup semi-final weekend as they host Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

It has been confirmed today that Leo Cullen's side will take on the Welsh outfit at 3.30pm on Saturday April 21, with Munster in action in the other semi-final the following day.

After beating Toulon last Saturday, Munster will now face familiar foes Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux at 3.15pm Irish time on Sunday April 22.

In the European Challenge Cup, Gloucester host Newcastle at Kingsholm on Friday April 20 at 7.45pm, while Pau will take on Cardiff at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday April 21 at 1pm.

