Tigers who changed stripes and Leinster history

Leo Cullen could hear a noise in his head before he had time to speak.

When asked last month about the prospect of meeting his former club Leicester in Welford Road, a smiling grimace almost broke his jaw.

Before he could make a sound, he had heard one. Even yesterday, he felt it.

“I still get this nervous feeling in my stomach,” he said before leaving Dublin yesterday morning.

“Just after the ref knocks on the door the roof starts shaking because the fans are stomping their feet in the Crombie Stand above you,” explains Shane Jennings who, alongside Cullen, soldiered there in temporary Leinster exile from 2005-2007.

“You meet them queuing up two hours beforehand, making sure they nab their spot,” says Cullen.

“And then,” Jennings again, “you run out through the middle of the terrace. ‘Smoke on the Water’ blaring. You feel this responsibility to perform. Teams don’t enjoy going there.”

There are a few myths about the time when Cullen and Jennings decamped from Leinster to Leicester.

Not all are entirely accurate.

First, that they had been compelled to abandon the ramshackle, peacock preening province in exchange for an old school of hard knocks is only partly the story.

“I knew there was disruption and it was unstable,” recalls Jennings. “I wasn’t bitter or angry. It was about me proving myself rather than being concerned at what was going on at Leinster.”

Cullen had almost been signed by Bob Dwyer as a 19-year-old; eight years on, “I needed a change, a new environment. It wasn’t about money.”

A few months before they left under a departing coach, Leicester had chinned them in their own back-yard in a European quarter-final. Typical Leinster.

At one stage, three visiting backs squared up to three Leinster forwards; Martin Johnson arrived as back-up but need not have bothered; the Leinster trio sheepishly walked away.

Another myth? Perhaps. But the stories of Leicester representing some anarchic finishing school which made the Navy Seals look like a nursery?

“There were scraps every day!” says Jennings, player of the year in his first season. “It was ridiculous. It wasn’t right, but that’s the way it was at Leicester.

“You’re thrown in the deep end, I was raw and living on my own and it knocks the spots off you. Their squad had 25 internationals from all over the world whereas Leinster then were mostly cut from the same Dublin cloth. Here you had council estate guys, Samoans, Pumas.

“But if you roll up your sleeves and dig in, that’s where you get respect I just wanted to show I could roll up my sleeves and show I could represent the club.

“That’s all people want to see and if you do that the end product is pretty good.”

Not all their methods at Oadby were honed by madness.

The Irish pair had changed out of the backs of their mother’s car in a variety of muddy fields in Leinster; now they had world-class amenities and also access to Loughborough’s Olympic facilities.

They also had a cultural identity, Leicester was rugby; 12,000 would watch their seconds on a Monday night.

Leicester were what Leinster were not and the Irish – eight others were on the books – thrived there. They were not just Trojan horses either.

Cullen captained the team numerous times; Jennings played 60 times and was good enough to dislodge Lewis Moody; together, they won a league and were European finalists.

Not only success, but substance.

“Leo gave me my career for Scotland,” says Cullen’s fellow lock Jim Hamilton, eager to stress the influence.

“I had Brett Deacon, Ben Kay, Martin Johnson and none of them were keen to take me under my wing except Leo.

“‘It’s all very good hitting mauls and smashing rucks,’ he told me. ‘Calling lineouts will be your point of difference’.

“For me, Leo and Shane Jennings were the best signings we ever made and we signed Josh Kronfeld.

“Like myself, he was slow but he taught me how to understand game week in and week out, He was personable.”

The other myth is that their return consummated the journey from ’05 humiliation to the ’09 breakthrough against, of course, Leicester.

“It’s humbling to hear that but in reality it’s not true,” says Jennings. “Michael Cheika was there, the players had an edge looking at the other Irish team doing well. What myself and Leo tried to bring back was an idea of selflessness.”

“Bringing back a few lessons,” agrees Cullen about his unfinished business with Leinster. “I understand both sides of it. You were trying to find out about a successful club from the inside.”

“Leicester weren’t beacons of amazing tactical rugby,” continues Jennings.

“It’s just good players who work hard, good coaching and infrastructure. Leinster needed a cause.

“The perception before would have been it was more important to play for Ireland than Leinster. We needed to work on that and the identity was in its infancy.

“We didn’t have that focus and we needed to work on that for a long time. And Leo has continued that work.”

A shared narrative may inform the fixture but the play’s the thing.

“History isn’t irrelevant,” argues Leicester captain Ellis Genge.

“Leo played here before and he’ll be building it up because it was a mental stadium when he was here. They’ll be coming for the battle and we relish opportunities like that.”

Cullen sees similarities from his era in the current Leicester squad and it is little surprise that they are unbeaten as they too target twin title ambitions.

For Jennings, the fundamentals that applied then are always relevant. Professionalism can render home advantage largely irrelevant but neither can it be ignored.

“The hardest thing about going to Leicester is playing fecking Leicester. Because they’re good, they’re well-drilled, they’re hard.

“And if you’re not up for a fight or intimidated by a dressing-room, you’ll be found out pretty quickly.”