Ticket scramble begins as Leinster get ready for Toulouse

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster after his side's victory in the Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final match between Leicester Tigers and Leinster at Mattoli Woods Welford Road Stadium in Leicester, England. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tickets for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final showdown with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium, this Saturday (3.0) are due to go on public sale at lunchtime today.

Leinster – who are seeking to join champions Toulouse by winning their fifth European title – have reported no serious injury concerns for what is likely to be a full house at Lansdowne Road.

Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara will look to guide La Rochelle back to the European final for the second consecutive season, when they face French rivals Racing 92 on Sunday.

Racing have home advantage, but the Parisians will not be able to play at La Defense Arena, as it is unavailable. That means Racing will take on La Rochelle in Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Leinster last faced Toulouse in the semi-final three years ago, on a day that Cullen’s men convincingly booked their place in the decider by winning 30-12 at the Aviva.

Having seen off Premiership leaders Leicester at Welford Road on Saturday, Leinster shouldn’t lack confidence against the French giants who booked their passage thanks to their dramatic penalty shootout win over Munster.

“Toulouse look incredibly dangerous,” Cullen said. “Their half-backs (Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack) are two of the best players in the world at the moment.

“It’s a huge week ahead. Hopefully we’ll get a big crowd at the Aviva and we’ll need every bit of energy we can get from that.”

La Rochelle eased past Montpellier 31-19, while Racing comfortably got the better of Sale 41-22, , in Paris to set up a meeting with two Munster men as Munster’s incoming attack coach Mike Prendergast is on the Racing coaching ticket.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals – Saturday: Leinster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium, 3.0. Sunday: Racing 92 v La Rochelle, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, 3.0.