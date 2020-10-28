'There's not much room for error' – Stuart Lancaster sees danger in Leinster's Champions Cup draw

Stuart Lancaster says Leinster must win at least three of their four pool matches in order to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final under the new format.

And the province’s senior coach says the Blues will be under pressure to hit the ground running when round one comes around, a week after Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup final in early December.

The four-time champions avoided being drawn against champions Exeter Chiefs, runners-up Racing 92, semi-finalists Toulouse, Challenge Cup winners Bristol and three provincial rivals this morning.

The top side in Pool A, they will play Montpellier and Northampton Saints home and away and then pit their points total against the 11 other teams to try and make the two-legged quarter-final.

"It’s a new format, irrespective of who you draw the important thing for any team and Leinster included is that you have got to set out to win all four games really to give yourself the best possible chance,” Lancaster said.

"We've played both teams recently, certainly over the last couple of years during my time here. Montpellier have changed coaching team recently, but they still have a formidable squad. We know Northampton well.

"So, no draw is easy and we don't think ours is either.

"One of the challenges is, irrespective of the draw, the first game is the week after the final international game and so from a Leinster point of view we'll have this group of 15-20 players coming back in from international rugby and the next game they play is a European game.

"That's very much on our minds as well.

"But, we're excited about the format but there's not much room for error.

"If you get to the quarter-finals, that's home and away with an aggregate score and that's a fascinating twist to the competition.

"Win your home games, win one away game minimum will be the prerequisite if you want to come in the top four in your pool, to guarantee that quarter-final.

“Ideally four from four, but even then it doesn't guarantee a home quarter-final like it used to. It guarantees you a home one, but you'll have to go away then!"

Leinster are currently operating without 14 players who are in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team and will not welcome their internationals back until the Monday of the first match.

"It's going to be a really tricky reintegration for ourselves,” he said.

"We'll have this group of players, some of whom will be starting for Ireland, some of whom might have been on the bench for Ireland, some will have been in the Ireland squad but haven't played at all and then we've this group of players playing five PRO14 games now who as you saw against Zebre are hungry for their opportunity.

"Meshing the two together to create a cohesive team when one group of players have been operating under a different calling system, a slightly different style... to get them out of that when Saturday is the final game, Sunday is off, Monday and then we're playing the following week in Europe... it's a challenge Leinster have, a challenge Leinster always have.

"We're pretty good at managing it, but we might have to rely on the lads who are playing in this window now."

One international who is firmly part of Leinster’s plans is Dan Leavy who made his comeback from a horror knee injury last Friday night against Zebre.

He showed no ill-effects on his return and Lancaster believes that he can slowly work his way back into Farrell’s plans in the coming months.

"I thought he was amazing really for him. The game was great, we played so well and the young players got an opportunity like (debutants) Dan Sheehan and Liam Turner, etc,” the ex-England coach said.

"But, the overriding emotion for me at the end of the game delight to see him back on the field.

"Also, credit to the backroom staff. The backroom staff who have worked so hard, (physiotherapist) Karl Denvir in particular, the joy on their faces to see him come through was amazing.

"We just want to back it up now, he has to go week to week and has an opportunity now against Glasgow and then we can build his minutes and game-time up.

"Hopefully, it won't be too long before he's forcing Andy Farrell to have a look at him as well.

"I would echo Leo (Cullen)'s thoughts. It's patience.

"A good bloc of games for Leinster to get him up and running. To go from the bench, to start. From starting and playing 60 minutes to starting and playing for 80.

"Even then, he has to find his form and feel for the game again.

"And, he's able to play better than the lads who are playing for Ireland.

"You could argue, you look at the competition for Ireland, there are some very good players not being picked on the bench, never mind the team.

"So, yeah, it's exciting for him but realistically there's an extended bloc for Leinster in the short term but there's a huge number of international games and the Six Nations to come."

2020/21 HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

POOL A (with opponents in brackets)

Bordeaux-Bègles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)

Leinster Rugby (Montpellier, Northampton Saints)

Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath Rugby (La Rochelle, Scarlets)

Edinburgh Rugby (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)

RC Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets)

La Rochelle (Bath Rugby, Edinburgh Rugby)

Sale Sharks (Edinburgh Rugby, RC Toulon)

Scarlets (Bath Rugby, RC Toulon)

Dragons (Bordeaux-Bègles, Wasps)

Montpellier (Leinster Rugby, Wasps)

Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Bègles, Leinster Rugby)

POOL B (with opponents in brackets)

Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse)

Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester Rugby)

Ulster Rugby (Gloucester Rugby, Toulouse)

Bristol Bears (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Connacht Rugby)

Munster Rugby (ASM Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins)

Racing 92 (Connacht Rugby, Harlequins)

ASM Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster Rugby)

Connacht Rugby (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Munster Rugby, Racing 92)

Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)

Gloucester Rugby (Lyon, Ulster)

Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster Rugby)

2020/21 season weekends

Round 1 - 11/12/13 December 2020

Round 2 - 18/19/20 December 2020

Round 3 - 15/16/17 January 2021

Round 4 - 22/23/24 January 2021

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 1st leg - 2/3/4 April 2021

Challenge Cup Round of 16 - 2/3/4 April 2021

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals, 2nd leg - 9/10/11 April 2021

Challenge Cup quarter-finals - 9/10/11 April 2021

Semi-finals - 30 April – 1/2 May 2021

2021 finals – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Challenge Cup final - Friday May 21

Heineken Champions Cup final - Saturday May 22

