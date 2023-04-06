There’s no point going unbeaten for 20 games if we have no trophy to show for it at the end – James Lowe

James Lowe may be playing his rugby a long way from home nowadays, but he still keeps a close eye on how his former team are faring in Super Rugby.

The Chiefs, who Lowe played with for three years are currently flying high at the top of the table, having started the new campaign with six wins from six.

There is still a long way to go but the early signs are that the Hamilton-based club are on their way back to rediscovering former glories, with Lowe crediting a certain Irish prop for helping to turn around their fortunes.

“Ah mate, how good are the Chiefs? John Ryan, there you go. Who would have thought the missing piece was from Munster,” Lowe smiled.

Things are going pretty well for Lowe’s current two teams as well as the Chiefs.

Fresh after playing every minute of Ireland’s Grand Slam campaign, Lowe returned to the Leinster side for last weekend’s victory over Ulster that booked tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester, which is set to have a limited capacity of 27,000.

Lowe’s cannon of a left boot was crucial to Leinster seeing off Ulster, as he slotted seamlessly back into the blue jersey.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in a pretty good side, so if you’re not enjoying it at the moment then you’re probably in the wrong field of work,” Lowe said.

“We’re playing with a bit of confidence and you’ve got boys in every position who are arguably playing their best footy, so it’s going well.”

Lowe puts much of that ability to slot back into his place on the Leinster wing with little fuss down to the amount of work that goes in by the backroom staff, who ensure the whole operation ticks along when the front-line Ireland stars are away on international duty.

With Leicester coming to town tomorrow, it will require more of the same to advance to the last four, which would again be played at the Aviva.

“Yeah, like the kicks and things like that, it’s probably an understanding throughout the week of the pictures that are going to come about and then when those opportunities come, being able to execute it under pressure,” Lowe explained.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things and I’d be ignorant to say . . . I get told pretty much what to do, we get shown all the pictures that we’re going to see eventually, so it’s not coming off the back of me sitting at the computer, watching the last 10 Leicester games!

“Mate, we’ve got an amazing backroom team doing an incredible job making sure when these pictures arise we can execute them and then the coaches put us in those situations at training. So it’s not just me, mate!”

Although Leinster are strong favourites tomorrow night, their lack of success in the Champions Cup in recent years means there is no room for complacency.

“I think it’s part of being a professional as well,” Lowe (30) acknowledged.

“You’ve got to understand there’s a bit of a target on your back and I think we deserve it, but everyone’s there trying to pick us apart however which way they can.

“We know we’ve got a pretty good game-plan, a good understanding of what we’re trying to achieve, and if you don’t do your homework and understand what the other team is trying to do, you’re setting yourself up to fail.

“So now this time of season is when it really matters. No one’s going to remember that we were unbeaten for 20-odd games if you don’t have any trophies at the end to show for it.

“The next game is the most important is the cliche, but it’s knockout footy and we need to not spoil the fact we’ve put ourselves in a great opportunity.”

Past heartache should ensure Leinster are in the right frame of mind this week and while the stars may be aligning in their quest to win a fifth Champions Cup title, their path to next month’s final remains laced with danger.

“The two finals we have lost in the Champions Cup, we came up against pretty bloody good teams,” Lowe added.

“Six-day turnaround, a lot of it’s going to be probably more mental than physical but the boys are in a good place and we’ve got, I think, a decent game-plan to make sure we can do a job on Friday.”