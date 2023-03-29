It will be some comfort to Ulster Rugby that the impact of drawing Leinster away in the last 16 of Europe is softened by a 35 per cent share of the gate.

Given the current rugby mood in the country, there is a decent chance of a full house at HQ on Saturday. That would give the travelling party a fat sack of cash to bring back up the motorway.

Lord knows they need it, for this will be the 15-week anniversary of the La Rochelle Catastrophe, when that Champions Cup home game was so cruelly plucked away from them by the ogres in EPCR.

The cost at the time was declared by Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie to be circa £700k.

Given the furore at the time – the hurt, the anger, the outrage in Ravenhill over how EPCR had acted in such haste, and with such heartlessness – we fear for Dan McFarland’s men this weekend, emerging from the Port Tunnel to cross the Liffey.

Will the very sight of the stadium not revisit the acute pain of the event?

To recap: Ulster were unable to provide a playable pitch in good time during the big freeze for their pool game to go ahead as scheduled in their own backyard in the run-up to Christmas. So EPCR waded in with their hobnailed boots and kicked it over the border to Dublin where the game went ahead behind closed doors.

Well, not quite. The presence of a substantial travelling party of La Rochelle’s sponsors and fans added insult to injury. Naturally enough the aggregate contributed to another Ulster defeat: so, a lost opportunity of match-winning points, a loss of money and a loss of face.

The last bit depends on whether or not you were dizzy from the spin or stable enough to see that Ulster simply made a balls of what should have been straightforward.

The weather forecasters gave ample warning that a cold snap was around the corner, yet still Ulster were unable to present the pitch in playable condition when it was inspected 24 hours beforehand.

How was this allowed to happen? This sounds like inviting friends around to your grand garden party but neglecting to clean up after the dog. When they’d all left, shaking their heads and checking the soles of their shoes, you’d have a bit of a review wouldn’t you?

You’d want to know who was supposed to be on poop-scooping duties. Did they just forget? Was the poop-scooping device not up to the job? Maybe, in an effort to save a few bob, you contracted out the doggy duties, and between the jigs and the reels a few deposits remained unclaimed, turning the garden into a minefield.

With embarrassment on a grand scale, and a season of parties ahead, you wouldn’t be asking a neighbour to throw their eye over it, you’d get some independent input on the sequence of events, wouldn’t you?

We asked Ulster’s this week what their review threw up. We also asked if there was a final figure on the £700k that Jonny Petrie had lobbed into the public domain when having his pity party after the La Rochelle show moved to Dublin.

To complete the circle, we asked EPCR for their version of events, what they came up with in their review. And here’s the thing: in a stunning coincidence, a unique – in our experience anyway – set of circumstances, they came up with the exact same reply as Ulster. It was like they were tucked up in bed together and contrived this bit of pillow talk:

‘EPCR has carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the relocation of the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 match between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais.

Ulster Rugby and EPCR are fully committed to improving the overall management of any similar situation which may arise in the future and no further action will be taken by EPCR .

EPCR and Ulster Rugby will be making no further comment.’

Well, you can’t say fairer than that, can you? The talk of a disrepute charge against Ulster for failing to do what it said on the tin? No mention of it from EPCR.

The trouble and upset caused to Ulster fans who had planned their weekend around the game – plans that might have involved travel home from abroad? Not a peep from Ulster. And to finish, a tail-ender saying, ‘we’re not in the business of answering awkward questions because basically we couldn’t be arsed.’

When this all kicked off three months ago, Ulster were keen for the oxygen of publicity as they diverted attention from their own cock-up and threw EPCR under the bus.

Leinster had read the same crisis chapter in the PR Playbook 12 months earlier when giving EPCR a kicking over their decision to award match points to Montpellier. Why? Because Leinster were struggling to fill a squad as the clock counted down to the scheduled game.

Covid was their speedbump, and they had chosen to drive down that road by letting players off to a wedding which turned into the Massey Ferguson of super spreaders.

EPCR deserved the bullying they got from Ulster because when push came to shove, they were found wanting.

Their credibility is in tatters. Moreover, they have created a precedent for other clubs to use as lubrication to slither out of observing the small print.

As for Ulster, they could have come out with their hands up, admitted their mistake and apologised to the fans who pay their wages. Instead, they chose the soft option.