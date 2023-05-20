The Left Wing podcast: Leinster’s Darkest Day - post-match analysis from the Aviva

Andrew Porter of Leinster after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup final to La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

After 12 minutes of the Champions Cup final surely no one saw this coming. Leinster were 17-0 up and cruising but somehow they snatched defeat from such a strong position.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane from the Aviva Stadium right after the final whistle to dissect where it all went wrong for Leinster who finish this season empty-handed and with more question marks over their mentality than ever before.

