The Left Wing podcast: Leinster’s Darkest Day - post-match analysis from the Aviva
After 12 minutes of the Champions Cup final surely no one saw this coming. Leinster were 17-0 up and cruising but somehow they snatched defeat from such a strong position.
Rúaidhrí O’Connor joins Sinéad Kissane from the Aviva Stadium right after the final whistle to dissect where it all went wrong for Leinster who finish this season empty-handed and with more question marks over their mentality than ever before.
Don’t forget to join Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery on Wednesday for their in-depth review and if you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @CianTracey1 @RuaidhriOC and @SinéadKissane.
