The Left Wing podcast: If La Rochelle are even better, where does that leave Leinster?

Cian Tracey looks ahead to the Champions Cup final

Head coach Ronan O'Gara during the La Rochelle media conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

With 12 changes to the Leinster team that were beaten by Munster in last week’s URC semi-final, Leo Cullen has named as strong a starting XV as expected, but will it be enough to depose their conquerors of the last two seasons, La Rochelle?

Cian Tracey joins Sinéad Kissane on the latest Left Wing podcast to go through the Leinster team and bench and although home advantage will be huge, he cautions that this version of La Rochelle is even better than last year and thinks that might be the difference.

