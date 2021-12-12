The kids are alright as masterful O’Mahony leads brilliant Munster to bonus point win at Wasps

Scott Buckley of Munster on his way to scoring his side's fourth try during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool B win over Wasps. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

THE kids are alright, the old fellahs aren’t too bad either. Munster defied the odds to win in Coventry, with each and every one of their five starting debutants playing his part in a fresh piece of history.

They arrived in the English West Midlands minus 34 players, with 12 new faces in their match-day 23 and against all odds they left with a bonus point win.

They were helped by late changes to the Wasps line-up due to a number of Covid-19 positives, a harsh red card for the home side’s captain Brad Shields and a couple of bouncing balls breaking their way, but they earned every bit of luck they got and more.

Although they were no doubt cheering on back home, the established players who couldn’t make the trip might have been getting worried as this game developed and the large travelling crowd started singing the name of Daniel Okeke and Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley ran in tries.

These are names that were not on Munster lips until their South African Covid crisis, but what a way to turn a bad news story into something positive.

At the heart of it all was a man who started his day with his name in the news section of the Sunday newspapers.

Peter O’Mahony was forced to apologise after a video of him wishing the UL Bohemians U-15s luck against Garryowen – who he described as “those f***ers” whom he never liked – and after that act of contrition he came out and gave one of his best performances in red or green.

From early on, it was clear that O’Mahony was on it and he had to be as he managed to scramble back and force Thomas Young into touch after it looked like he’d been left for dead.

It was part of an impressive early resistance from the men in red who opened the scoring through Joey Carbery’s penalty but spent most of the first quarter defending as if their lives depended on it.

O’Mahony was everywhere, Tadhg Beirne was his partner in crime and John Hodnett rose to the occasion brilliantly with a couple of key turnovers.

The scrum was their Achilles heal, but Wasps couldn’t make their dominance in that department pay.

Jimmy Gopperth hit the post with a penalty, while Beirne made a big turnover on the goal-line and the home side would rue their missed chances when the game turned definitively against them after 26 minutes when referee Romain Poite’s attention was drawn to a high tackle by their captain Brad Shields.

During a breathless phase of play, the England international came in as a support tackler and caught Dave Kilcoyne. Poite reviewed it several times and, somewhat harshly, adjudged it to be a red card offence.

Carbery also hit the post with the penalty, but he nailed a second, more difficult opportunity seconds later to double Munster’s lead.

Wasps hit back at the end of an incredible end-to-end sequence that started with teenage full-back Patrick Campbell and O’Mahony attacking from within their own ’22 but ended with Alfie Barbeary running a clever line off Michael le Bourgeois, rounding the full-back and scoring.

Gopperth nudged his side in front, but it would be the only time they’d lead all day as Munster hit back instantly.

Beirne won a turnover penalty and O’Mahony told Carbery to kick to the corner. The forwards went around the corner until Poite stuck out his hand and, with advantage, Conor Murray dabbed a speculative chip in behind that bounced cruelly for Wasps and Keith Earls obligingly fell on the ball to score.

Carbery converted and a brilliant piece of defending from Daniel Okeke denied winger Zach Kibirige at the other end before Wasps’ day got even harder.

It was a self-inflicted wound as scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme allowed himself to be charged down by Eoin O’Connor and the young second-row cleverly offloaded to Beirne who was consumed by the covering defence.

Dan Frost killed the ball and saw yellow and, while Munster couldn’t add to their lead before half-time, they made their two-man advantage count in the 10 minutes after the break and were effectively out of sight when the hooker returned.

Their second try was a superb score, started with another counter from deep from Damian de Allende whose effort was followed by Beirne who snuck up a narrow blindside gap and found Andrew Conway.

He was hauled down, but Murray quickly moved the ball wide and, when Chris Farrell found Campbell, the former Cork minor footballer backed himself by dummying a pass to Earls and crossing for the try.

Carbery’s conversion was wide, but he was lining up another soon after as Okeke began to enjoy himself with some CJ Standeresque plays to get his team on the front foot.

Their third try was a gift as Wasps began to crumble, Conway pouncing on a loose Nizaam Carr pass to run in untouched, before Young’s deliberate knock-on handed them the chance to strike for a bonus as Beirne’s reverse pass sent Buckley over and Carbery made it 32-7.

Le Bourgeois pulled a try back for Wasps, but the Munster out-half knocked over a penalty to keep the scoreboard ticking over and even with the result beyond doubt O’Mahony wouldn’t open the door – picking off Michael van Vuuren’s throw for good measure.

Wasps kept knocking, but the visitors wouldn’t budge. Losing Joey Carbery to injury after a late cheap shot from Robin Hislop was the only black mark on another of those glorious Munster European days.

WASPS – M Watson; Z Kibirige, J Bassett, M Le Bourgeois, L Mehson; J Gopperth, S Wolstenholme; T West (R Hilsop 51), D Frost (M van Vuuren 67), B Alo (J Toomaga-Allen h-t); B Shields (capt), T Cardall; N Carr, T Young, A Barbeary (G Oghre h-t).

MUNSTER – P Campbell (J Wren 73); A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; J Carbery (T Buckley 75), C Murray (E Coughlan 77) D Kilcoyne (M Donnelly 65), S Buckley (D Moore 71), J French (R Salanoa 57); E O’Connor (C Moloney 71), T Beirne; P O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett (J Forde 71), D Okeke.

Ref: R Poite (France)