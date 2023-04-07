‘The gulf is about what you have available to spend’ – Tigers coach Wigglesworth bemoans Leinster riches

Leicester Tigers coach Richard Wigglesworth says Leinster’s spending power is the driving force behind their superiority.

His comments come on the back of Ulster coach Dan McFarland’s assertion that “demographics” are key factor behind Leinster’s success after his side had been beaten 30-15 at the Aviva Stadium.

Tonight, the Irish province ran in seven tries in an emphatic 55-24 win over the English champions in their Heineken Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium tonight and afterwards the former Saracens scrum-half was asked about the gulf in class between the teams.

“Thirty points, big enough gulf,” he said.

"They were the better team today, an outstanding team who are quite rightly favourites to lift the trophy.

“What do you reckon in terms of bridging the gap?

"One, they are an outstanding team with quality internationals and quality coaches that have been together a long time.

"None of that is in question but the gulf is in what you have available to spend. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I’m not asking to spend more money. I’m just being clear.”

Despite that, Wigglesworth does not believe Leinster are unstoppable as they look to claim a first title since 2018.

The former Saracen, who was part of the team that won a quarter-final at Lansdowne Road in 2020, said the challenge for Leinster is to finish the job.

“They have earned their home advantage and with the fans here it will take a special team to beat them, but they have only won it once in 11 years,” he said.

"So there has been teams that have popped up and beaten them.... They’ve got to go and win it.”