The gospel according to ROG – six lessons from La Rochelle coach’s many interviews following Champions Cup glory

La Rochelle's head coach Ronan O'Gara celebrates after the team's victory over Leinster in Saturday's Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images© Getty Images

Rúaidhrí O’Connor

From the moment he arrived in Dublin, Ronan O’Gara was determined to own the narrative.

Latest NewsMore