The gospel according to ROG – six lessons from La Rochelle coach’s many interviews following Champions Cup glory
Rúaidhrí O’Connor
From the moment he arrived in Dublin, Ronan O’Gara was determined to own the narrative.
Latest Champions Cup
The gospel according to ROG – six lessons from La Rochelle coach’s many interviews following Champions Cup glory
Brian Moore: La Rochelle's miracle win away from home over Leinster had nothing to do with referee Jaco Peyper
Ronan O’Gara became rugby’s version of José Mourinho to get under Leinster’s skin in Champions Cup final
‘It was payback for committing so much to rugby’ – Ronan O’Gara enjoys triumph of a true empathetic warrior
Johnny Sexton likely to avoid any World Cup ramifications for role in tunnel row
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Final failure exposes Leinster’s mental flaws
Tony Ward: Leinster will learn from this but Champions Cup final loss will cut them deep psychologically
Brendan Fanning: Don't hold your breath on any decisive action from EPCR on ‘Tunnelgate’
Investigation launched into alleged Aviva tunnel row involving Johnny Sexton, Ronan O’Gara and others
Brendan Fanning: This defeat will hurt Leinster for a long time
Top Stories
GAA interview turns frosty when Joanne Cantwell asks Dónal Óg Cusack about Tailteann Cup remarks
Lyme disease: For 16 years, I have struggled to push through the devastating physical and mental pain – I need to be here for my family
Boys arrested over horror assault in Navan given security advice by gardaí as Snapchat row investigated
Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told
Latest NewsMore
Women’s Champions League coverage to go largely behind paywall from next season with DAZN
Authorities in Washington, D.C. detain the driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers adjacent to the White House
Offaly haulier who moved drugs and dirty money for European crime gangs ordered to pay back over €720,000
‘Spain should be ashamed’: Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento expresses outrage after Vinicius Jr was subjected to racist abuse
Lawrence Ostlere: Mark Cavendish doesn’t need to break the Tour de France record – but it would underscore a legacy
At least seven people killed after school gymnasium roof collapses during in Thailand
What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
Pep Guardiola or Alex Ferguson? Yes, there's a winner – but only because of one criteria
Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival