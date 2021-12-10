The good, the Stade and the ugly – Connacht’s opponents this weekend have not always been pretty in pink

The Heineken Cup clash between Ulster and Stade Francais back in 2009 that Stephen Ferris will never forget. Photo: Sportsfile

Pierre de Coubertin may be the father of the Olympics, but it was rugby that prompted his idealistic masterpiece to seize his visionary mind.

Two years before chairing the seminal Paris congress in 1894, he officiated a much more confrontational affair: the first French championship final, a capital derby, between Stade Francais and Racing Club de Paris.

Baron de Coubertin had now become convinced his primary passion could spark a wider institution, one beholden to “joy and good fellowship”.

In 1896, Athens staged the first modern games “for the good of humanity”.

History might record that his quixotic idea has been besmirched by commerce, politics and cheating. And were he alive today, the state of modern rugby, especially viewed through a Parisian prism, might also cause him distress.

Stade, so named to hark back to the ancient Olympic era, now symbolise how the sport has changed, not just in France but globally, from the noble Corinthian pursuit of De Coubertin’s era to the monetised pro era. Oh, rugby may be faster, stronger and bigger than ever before. But is it any better?

Stade mirror the occasional shortcomings of rugby’s purported progress since professionalism (which also took place in Paris, bien sur!).

They may have lost that inaugural final, but they were dominant around the turn of the century, winning eight titles before an 80-year slump between drinks.

In 1992, they were playing home games at Bois de Boulogne, effectively a small sheltering in a forest on the outskirts of Paris when even the proverbial dog often turned his back on the torrid lower-division fare.

Their return to the top table coincided with the arrival of big bucks and bigger egos into a French club game that is often more like a racy Netflix blockbuster than a sporting competition.

Irish personalities can bear witness to its more egregious nature too, whether the spittle that sprayed upon Peter Stringer’s face or the digits that dug into Stephen Ferris’ eyes.

In 2005, they almost completed a league/European double but were denied in both finals; five years later, the club slid into the red to the tune of €3.3m and faced relegation to the third tier of French rugby before a controversial deal secured their top-flight status.

Such is the crash and burn nature of a league that more closely resembles English soccer’s Premier League for operatic drama.

The touchpaper for the revival of dwindling fortunes had originally appeared in the guise of ‘Mad’ Max Guazzini, a self-made radio mogul and multi-millionaire whose open chequebook and glitzy promotional pyrotechnics launched the second coming shortly after his 1992 arrival.

Whether it was assembling the best of French and global talents on the field, or parading celebrities like Madonna and Naomi Campbell off it, Guazzini used every trick in the book – pink shirts, cheerleaders, homoerotic calendars, ground-hopping sell-outs and more – to aggressively push les nouveau riches.

Financial woes had nearly condemned them in 2010, but in 2017, political self-sabotage almost did the trick after the ill-fated venture to merge with city rivals Racing ’92.

“It’s not a merger, it is a takeover,” railed Paul Gabrillagues, who joined the squad in a players’ strike. “This is the death of our club, the club of Paris.”

Within a week, the proposed marriage had been binned. The arrival of a Swiss entrepreneur, Thomas Savare, and a German rugby enthusiast, Robert Mohr, triggered a return to more traditional values.

Although not without familiar foibles. Paul O’Connell was recruited as a forwards coach and although stalwarts such as Yoann Maestri and Gael Fickou hailed his influence, the latest coach through the revolving doors of the refurbished Jean-Bouin, Heyneke Meyer, did not. O’Connell quit after just one year. At least he only had mental scars.

Peter Stringer recalled being spat upon by his opposing nine, Jerome Fillol, in a Challenge Cup tie while playing for Bath in 2013.

“Spitting on Stringer should be punished to the full extent of the law,” spat then IRB head Brett Gosper; Fillol was banned for 14 weeks.

Ferris suffered worse in 2009. David Attoub was banned for 70 weeks for eye contact, with scrum-half Julien Dupuy also guilty of making contact with the eye of the Ulster flanker.

They remain a wondrous ensemble when in full flow, as evidenced by last week’s downing of La Rochelle, and Connacht will need to be at their best in a must-win opening Champions Cup clash for the province on Sunday when they host the French side.

But Stade Francais haven’t always been pretty in pink.