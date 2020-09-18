'The experience he gives us for big days is important' - Cullen backs Cronin after Champions Cup recall

Leo Cullen has backed Sean Cronin to repay the faith shown in him for tomorrow's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens.



As revealed in Thursday's Irish Independent, Cronin has been recalled to the Leinster team at the expense of Ronan Kelleher, who drops to the bench.



With Leinster's lineout struggling of late, especially in last weekend's PRO14 final win over Ulster, Cullen has opted for Cronin ahead of Kelleher, who had overtaken him as the province's first-choice hooker.

Read More



The veteran Limerick native was left out of the match day squad last week, but Cullen praised Cronin for the manner in which he has bounced back from that disappointment.



“There were multiple reasons really,” the Leinster head coach explained.



“We were four games into the season. Sean is a hugely experienced player for us and has played in a hell of a lot of big games. Ronan has played a number of games already this season and is still a very, very young player, and he’s on the bench and I think he’ll provide a good impact.

“Sean, some of the experience he gives us for some of these big days, I think is important as well. James Tracy is very unlucky to miss out. Regardless of who we pick out of those three, one to start and one on the bench, the other person is going to be in my office asking why they’re not involved in the 23.

“That’s the way it’s been so far this season so we’re lucky in that regard, we’ve got three very, very good talented players there and obviously Dan Sheahan is coming up behind as well and has yet to feature.



“It’s potentially a four-game sequence of knockout matches. Over the entirety of the 15 and the 23 you want to make sure you have some consistency and continuity of selection, but you also want to bring a bit of freshness to it as well because I don’t think it’s realistic to play the same 15 week after week after week. I think you’d come unstuck because you lack a little bit of freshness.



“When we’re in a position where we’re lucky with the three hookers, that’s your classic example that you want all those guys involved. Sean wasn’t involved last week for the final.



“He had to park his disappointment and go away and get ready for his opportunity this week, so he comes in fresh this week and I think that’s important that we have some of that fresh energy.



“Big knockout games do take their toll on guys, so it’s trying to just manage the group that we have and that’s something we’ve done all the way throughout the season really. I think that’s important to note.”

Read More

Cullen admitted that he faced a similarly tough selection decision when opting for openside Will Connors ahead of last week's man-of-the-match Josh van der Flier.



“It’s such a close call as well,” Cullen continued.



“Josh has been outstanding for us, man-of-the-match last week so what do you say to him when he comes in and asks why he’s not involved?



“The reality is we probably had a similar question with Will the week before because Will had been exceptional in some of the games that he played as well. So again, that competition is very, very strong and a very close call and that bit of freshness.



“Will has been exceptional with some of his defence and we’re certainly conscious of some of the ball carriers that Saracens have in their team and hopefully Will do a good job for us and the group in managing some of them.”



Despite the selection headaches, Cullen insisted that Leinster were relishing the chance to avenge last week's European final defeat to a Saracens side who have made lots of noise this week about how much they are lining Leinster up.



“I remember driving to the ground in Newcastle and the sea of blue and we start the game and we’re 10-0 up on 35 minutes, Saracens lose a player to the bin, they lose a couple of front-rowers but they show amazing resilience to weather that patch and we’re level at half-time, which is a huge swing in the game,” Cullen added.



“We had some chances probably at the start of the second half to get back in front which we didn’t quite execute and Saracens got some good front-foot momentum after that, took their chances and won the game 20 points to 10.



“They’ve had plenty of change since then but they’re still the champions, they’re still the team we’re trying to beat because they’re the ones with the European trophy in their cabinet at the moment and that’s what we’re all trying to go after at the moment.



“Yeah, it’s a game we’ve all been looking forward to for a long time.”

Online Editors