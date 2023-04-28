The English exile, the Connacht centre and the star 15 – meet the Toulouse men looking to upset Leinster

Toulouse fullback Thomas Ramos is in the form of his life. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Here are the 23 Toulouse stars who are looking to take down Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final.

15 – Thomas Ramos

The 27-year-old fullback has been a Toulouse mainstay for years but since being reinstated in the French team last November, his game has hit new heights – particularly with ball in hand. Such is the form of the ultra-reliable goal-kicker that fellow fifteen Melvyn Jaminet – a young France star signed from Perpignan last summer – could be set to depart after just one season.

14 – Juan Cruz Mallia

The Argentine international can play in the centre and at out-half when required and was a top performer in the quarter-final win over the Sharks, scoring two tries.

13 – Pierre-Louis Barassi

The 25-year-old won the European Challenge Cup with Lyon last season before making the switch to Toulouse. Has won three French caps but unlikely to go to the World Cup.

12 – Pita Ahki

The 30-year-old Kiwi has been an understated but crucial part of the Toulouse first team since arriving in 2018 after one season with Connacht.

11 – Matthis Lebel

The 24-year-old flyer is a danger out wide – Munster fans will remember his devastating performance at Thomond Park back in 2021. Has yet to make a real breakthrough at international level but that might not be far away.

10 – Romain Ntamack

The gifted playmaker was struggling for form early in the Six Nations to the extent that French fans were clamouring for a change. However, that Twickenham destruction of England sparked a major revival for the 23-year-old and he looked back to his best in Toulouse’s two knockout wins so far.

9 – Antoine Dupont

The little magician is the best player in the world by a distance and will be extra keen to lead his team to victory after two heavy semi-final defeats in Dublin in 2019 and 2022. If Leinster don’t marshal Dupont, their European season will end at the Aviva Stadium.

1 – Cyril Baille

The 29-year-old loosehead has become one of the world’s best and is a real handful in the loose as well as the scrum.

2 – Peato Mauvaka

Mauvaka was a big loss for France in the Six Nations and is a game changer for both Toulouse and France, either from the start or the bench. The 26-year-old hails from the French island of New Caledonia.

3 – Dorian Aldegheri

The 29-year-old has nine French caps and has taken over as Toulouse’s main tighthead from ex-All Black Charlie Faumuina.

4 – Richie Arnold

Previously formed a formidable one-two punch in the Toulouse second row with his twin brother Rory, the 32-year-old Australian is uncapped but remains a high-quality operator.

5 – Emmanuel Meafou

Meafou is 24, 6ft 8, weighs 22 stone – and is the Toulouse version of Will Skelton. Born in New Zealand, raised in Australia and now attempting to qualify for France in time for the World Cup, Meafou tried to make it in both rugby league and the NFL before finally settling on union. He has a big future ahead of him.

6 – Jack Willis

Wasps’ demise was Toulouse’s gain, with the French giants snapping up the tenacious English flanker. Willis is an expert at the breakdown and Leinster will need to be wary of his threat.

7 – Thibaud Flament

The dynamic second row was one of the breakout stars of the Six Nations and has been shifted to the back row to add even more heft to the Toulouse pack. The 25-year-old studied at Loughborough University in the UK and was previously in the Wasps academy.

8 – Francois Cros

One of the less heralded members of the French back row, what Cros lacks in ball-carrying ballast he makes up for with ferocious defence.

Replacements

16 – Julien Marchand

The starting France hooker missed Toulouse’s quarter-final through injury but is fit enough for a place on the bench.

17 – Rodrigue Neti

Like Mauvaka, Neti is another who was born in New Caledonia and is coming up on almost ten years in the Toulouse senior squad. He has been capped twice for France.

18 – David Ainu’u

The USA international was born in American Samoa and raised in Washington state, where he was introduced to rugby. Joined Toulouse in 2017 at the age of 18.

19 – Alexandre Roumat

The rangy 6ft 6in back row joined from Bordeaux last summer and is developing into a handy bench option for Ugo Mola’s side.

20 – Rynhardt Elstadt

The 33-year-old former Springbok is a qualified pilot and joined Toulouse from the Stormers in 2017.

21 – Alban Placines

The 30-year-old back row started his career with Biarritz before joining Toulouse in 2018.

22 – Paul Graou

The 25-year-old was signed from Agen last summer and provides cover when Antoine Dupont is away.

23 – Arthur Retière

The sight of the former La Rochelle utility back on the Toulouse bench will give Leinster fans nightmares – he scored the winning try in last year’s Champions Cup final in Marseille.