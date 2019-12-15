European rugby officials have commenced a formal investigation into the row that erupted midway through the second-half of Munster's 15-6 loss to Saracens yesterday.

The doctor, the hooker and the 30-man brawl - investigation launched after Saracens vs Munster row

A 30-man scuffle erupted after an altercation between Munster's head of medical Dr Jamie Kearns and Saracens hooker Jamie George.

Responding to the England and Lions star kicking a ball off Munster hooker Niall Scannell and into members of the staff, Dr Kearns is understood to have called George a "fat p****".

George responded angrily, sparking a pile-up on the sideline involving both teams. Referee Pascal Gauzere spoke with captains Owen Farrell and CJ Stander, before awarding a penalty to the visiting side. After the game, Dr Kearns apologised to George and to Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, who said the club would consider lodging a complaint about the "pretty horrible" remark.

This afternoon, EPCR released a statement saying it "has decided to investigate incidents which occurred during the second half of the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 4 match between Saracens and Munster Rugby at Allianz Park yesterday (Saturday, 14 December).

"Information will now be sought from the match officials and from both clubs, and EPCR will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed."

The defeat leaves Munster in second in their Champions Cup pool on 11 points, one ahead of Saracens and six behind French side Racing 92.

Online Editors