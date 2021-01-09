'The depth and level of player quality now is incredible' - Chris Farrell says Munster are moving in right direction

Chris Farrell was well settled in Grenoble by the time he was exposed to one of the treats of European rugby: a journey to the Auvergne. Clermont away, in the Stade Michelin, is the perfect introduction to life in the fast lane.

As it happens, Grenoble liked to move through the gears themselves. They weren’t going there with the idea of putting a wet blanket on the game in the opening 20 minutes, when the home team invariably are hammering the living daylights out of their visitors. Rather they were borrowing from Pele’s line that the best form of defence is attack.

Farrell thrived. Grenoble didn’t win, but they gave it a very good rattle. All involved got something valuable from the experience. For Farrell, who had yet to make a name for himself, it was ideal.

“I was saying to some of the younger (Munster) lads who were asking if I’d played there before,” he says. “I think it’s just such a shame that someone like Ben Healy or Craig Casey didn’t get a chance to play in the Stade Michelin for the first time with the Yellow Army or without even Munster fans being there because that would be an incredible thing to be a part of.”

If it’s a shame the lads didn’t get to experience the full-on version of the Clermont experience then an empty Thomond Park would have been just as bad. Given we don’t know when that game will even take place, following the restrictions placed by the French Government on their sports teams travelling abroad, the likelihood now is that they would just settle for getting it up and running.

The silver lining on the cloud is that Leinster will fill one of the next two weekends — probably the second weekend — as the gap allows the game postponed from St Stephen’s Day to be played earlier than planned. This fixture has been devalued in recent years by the need to manage players’ pitch time, so teams load for home games and send weakened teams on duty away from home. This version should be full-on. Then Munster can deal with Clermont.

“They (Clermont) have a point to prove, I think,” says Farrell. “They are in no way out of Europe whatsoever. They’re two points behind us and they’ll see it as a massive opportunity. They’ll be disappointed with us having beaten them in their back yard and disappointed with how their results have been since then in the Top 14 as well so they want to get right back into this European Cup.”

If Farrell sounds like a sensible veteran then he is. Munster are not short of men who have seen action with other clubs but Farrell really found his feet in Grenoble when there was nothing happening for him in Ulster. By the time Munster picked him up four seasons ago he head become a valuable rugby property. The step up to Ireland was sure to follow.

The extent of his Munster makeover has been impressive. When describing how that postponed fixture with Leinster over Christmas allowed him a little bit of extra time at home in Fivemiletown, south Tyrone, he refers to December 26 as “St Stephen’s Day.” They had to beat the Boxing bit out of him, but his delivery sounds effortless now.

Moreover, Farrell’s understanding of what’s involved is in the same category. Not long after Munster lost in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final to Racing two years ago he was talking about the pressure to get some silverware sorted. “The club is everyone who invests in it,” he said, referring to the horde waiting to be fed.

Munster are well placed now, having had to do it the hard way: playing every minute of their first two rounds rather than picking up five handy points off an opponent whose Covid complications kept them off the pitch. Their form in the Guinness PRO14 has helped, despite that competition’s shortcomings. In the process of running unbeaten up to last weekend in Ulster, they have developed clarity about how they want to play, and changed the mindset of what is expected of forwards now. That process kicked on after the back-to-back defeats by Leinster at the tail-end of last summer.

“I think it was a really important period for us since then,” Farrell says. “From my point of view, when we went away to international camp, the lads who all went away have seen massive changes with what was going on with the rest of the squad. I suppose the depth and level of player (quality) now is incredible. Some players are just stepping up and playing really well. They developed our game really well, our attack shape, our forwards are able to help us get the space and help us play with ball in hand.

“It’s much easier now to find space in this team as a back, because our forwards are making it easy for us as well. Steve (Larkham) has worked really hard on adding those layers to our game and it’s getting to the point where we’re able to adapt week in, week out, and change things up and not have to work on it for long periods. Lads are starting to own it and Steve has given the forwards ownership of what happens. It’s a great place to be. I think we’ve definitely improved.

“If we were to go down to Clermont a couple of years ago, I don’t know if we’d have had the belief we could score all those tries to get back in the game, and win the game ultimately. Not even score those tries, but get ourselves in positions where JJ (Hanrahan) could kick penalties. Yeah, we’ve definitely made improvements and it’s exciting to be in this team when we’re playing like that.”

So if Munster can stay on message, they will be in the unique situation of a quarter-final to be decided over two legs. If you’ve ever tuned into this format — until recently it was the standard route from England’s Championship into their Premiership — you’ll appreciate the drama it can produce. You hope that by then we will have more certainty about each leg taking place. With those quarter-final games fixed for the first two weekends in April, Farrell’s personal diary would ideally be full-on between finishing the pool, moving straight into a meaningful Six Nations, and then back into Europe. Having been involved in the last five Tests, between finishing last season and starting this, Andy Farrell will find it hard to pass him over.

“I got plenty of game time which I was pleased with in terms of the last chance we had — so I was happy with that,” Farrell says. “Happy with how some of it went. I could definitely have done a lot better in some games, in some instances. Look, I think hopefully going into this next Six Nations if I put my hand up and get myself back into that squad I’d like to get a bit more game time in either of those positions, 12 or 13. I think they’re very interchangeable. But I thought I did ok the last time, and I’d hope to get a bit more of a taste for it with someone else.”

A man who may well help in that regard is Springbok Damian de Allende. Farrell’s partnership with him gives Munster an unrivalled physical combination across Europe. And he’s enjoying every minute of it.

“It probably stands to him that he’s so laid back,” he says of the World Cup winner. “He gives himself time and space on the ball. He makes good decisions and he has all the skills to execute what he wants to do. It’s something I can learn from. It’s something that I think (about): try and give myself more time and not to be so rushed and not do everything at full pace. He cruises around sometimes at 60 percent and executes everything perfectly and sees space so well. But when he has to inject, when he has to be aggressive or make a big carry, he’s able to do that. He’s able to flick a switch really quickly. I think that’s the one thing that separates the top, top players from the other top three-quarters. Some can flick that switch and give themselves time to execute stuff but they’re also able to flick a switch and become really aggressive and do things at 100 percent when they need to.

“That’s one thing that is really, really impressive about him. I love playing with him so far. I think we’ve got a decent relationship when we’ve had the chance. It’s been disrupted with international camps, Covid and whatnot as well. But when we have done, we’ve played well together. We suit each other in a way. Hopefully we build on that in the next few weeks as well.”

Knocking Leinster off course would be a job they’d enjoy doing. In an ever changing sporting calendar that pair are a constant attraction.

Online Editors