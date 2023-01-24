‘The belief part, we just think it’s going to get better and better and better’ – Dave Kilcoyne’s Munster view

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne says he has never been part of a better Munster set-up and believes the work of the coaches has increased team confidence.

The province went toe-to-toe with Toulouse on Sunday, coming out on the wrong side of a 20-16 defeat, which sets them up for a difficult round-of-16 clash with the Sharks in Durban in early April.

Kilcoyne was back to his best, carrying hard at the Toulouse defence, making two key breaks, plus contributing to a dominant scrum.

His resurgence has earned him an Ireland recall and he says the changes brought in by Graham Rowntree, Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast are making a difference.

“I’ve obviously been involved with Munster a long time,” the Limerick native said.

“I’ve gone through a lot of different coaching groups and playing groups . . . the excitement inside of every day we’re going in and we’re so aligned. It’s been a long time since we’ve been going into this system that Denis has brought to ‘D’ (defence), Prendy has brought to attack, how Wig (Rowntree) has brought it all together.

“Going into that environment where you’re getting better every day but you’re aligned every day, I think you can see that. You’re talking about belief, being on the road ... those things are nearly irrelevant.

“We back the game plan. We believe in what we’re doing. There’s unbelievable belief, starting with the young lads to the middle group to the older lads and there’s great energy inside there. So, it’s very exciting where this group can go.

“Even not to give away a cheap try at the end (against Toulouse), lads dug deep. They were camped on our line and I know it’s a small thing, but keeping them out at the end, they’re big moments.”

Kilcoyne acknowledged Munster’s difficult start to the season but said the hard work in faster training sessions is now paying off. “We’re seeing it in training. We’re training at huge tempo with skills under huge pressure, which we haven’t done before,” he said.

“So we’re seeing this during the week at training, we’re seeing these moments at training, and then you actually get to see them coming to fruition in games like this.

“Obviously, we got off to a shaky start to the season, but you have to understand that you just (can't) come in and everything clicks. It takes time and it is starting to click.

“You can see it in moments like that with the (second) try. And in the belief part, we just think it’s going to get better and better and better.”

Kilcoyne has not played for Ireland since coming off the bench against Scotland in last year’s Six Nations. He missed the summer tour of New Zealand with a neck injury and his sole involvement in November was an appearance off the bench for the ‘A’ side in their defeat to the All Black XV.

On form, he’s in contention to back up Andrew Porter in Cardiff on Saturday week.