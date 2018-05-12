Leinster's Champions Cup final victory over Racing was a "weird" game of rugby according to tighthead Tadgh Furlong.

Tadhg Furlong chuffed to come out on the right side of a 'weird' Champions Cup final

Leinster won their fourth European Cup with a 15-12 victory over French side Racing 92 in the San Mamés stadium in Bilbao.

The Irish side took the lead for the first time in the 78th minute through an Isa Nacewa penalty, and withstood a late Racing surge to win their first European Cup since 2012. The win also ensured Leinster kept up their 100% winning record in European finals, having previously won the competition in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

"It was a weird game of rugby," Leinster and Ireland tighthead Furlong told BT Sport. "There wasn't a whole lot of rugby played. It was kind of stop-start, neither team got in a flow.

"We didn't have the ball or play with the ball the way we wanted to. The last penalty I think was the first time we went in the lead all day. "But I suppose it doesn't matter a whole lot now. We're delighted to come out on the right side of the result and it's amazing for this bunch of players."

Furlong acknowledged that this victory was important for Leinster's younger generation of players who hadn't yet tasted success in Europe, and have been building to this moment for several years. "This is my first ever European Cup, there's some lads now on four and as a younger player within the squad its nice to have given the pedigree the club have in Europe.

"We've been working up to this for the last two years. We had disappointment in the semi-final last year, and in the semi-final of the Pro 12 as well.

"It's an amazing feeling."

