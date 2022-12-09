Tadhg Beirne: Munster are at our best with our backs to the wall

Munster's Tadhg Beirne: "I’m guessing we’re not favourites, but we’ll certainly relish it. Especially at home in Thomond.” Photo: Sportsfile

Considering how well he’s playing, it’s no surprise Tadhg Beirne just wants the games to keep coming.

Off the back of starring for Ireland in November, the Kildare native went straight into must-win territory for Munster as they beat Connacht and Edinburgh back to back. There’s no rest for the second-row who’ll be pressed into service against Toulouse at Thomond Park on Sunday and he’ll no doubt be required against Northampton Saints a week later.

Christmas will offer him time for a breather, but he’s not complaining.

“I like to play a couple of games on the bounce,” Beirne says. “In terms of my performance, it helps for sure. Sometimes that can’t always happen, but I’m enjoying it.

“I’m sure at some point it’ll become a lot for the body, but I’m enjoying it now and looking forward to the weekend.”

Munster are comfortable with their backs against the wall and their dreadful start to the United Rugby Championship campaign means they have very little room for manoeuvre.

Beirne reckons that’s bringing the best out of Graham Rowntree’s side.

“It’s exciting in terms of knowing your backs are against the wall and you’re fighting for everything,” he explains.

“We’re into pretty much knockout rugby when it comes to Champions Cup; you can’t really afford to lose games and you want to have the home last 16, home quarters.

“If we’re being honest, those first two URC matches after the break were essentially knockout games.

“We said that we didn’t talk about the table, but we more or less said that if we don’t win these games we’re pretty much in a lot of trouble. We turned out these performances with our backs against the wall and it’s no different this weekend.

“I’m guessing we’re not favourites, but we’ll certainly relish it. Especially at home in Thomond.”

Beirne is right; Munster are three-point underdogs at home as the five-time winners come to town.

Their past two European campaigns have been ended by Toulouse who won in an empty Thomond Park en route to their 2021 title, before edging last year’s quarter-final on penalties in Dublin.

The second-row says the French side’s power is not far off what he’s encountered at international level.

“The physicality in these games certainly takes a step up. It’s just the nature of the beast,” Beirne says. “Everyone is chasing that trophy and when you play the French teams, and even a lot of the English teams, they do have a bit more size than a lot of us.

“So, I guess the physicality and that side of things isn’t something that we play every week, so maybe that’s why we think that.

“Physicality would be a big focus.

“When it’s an opposition like Toulouse you really do have to put the head down and make sure you do put in a big performance.”

He’s being doing it all year. Munster could do with another one on Sunday.