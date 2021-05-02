| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tactical stamp of O’Gara and Gibbes is all over La Rochelle's masterplan

Cian Tracey

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile Expand

Close

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

All week, the feeling amongst the La Rochelle ranks was that, if they could live with the inevitable early onslaught from Leinster and get to half-time still in touch, the home side had the ability to ramp it up after the break.

The game-plan worked a treat and that it had the fingerprints of both of their coaches all over it meant that this was a stunning tactical masterclass victory. La Rochelle’s players executed to perfection and delivered the kind of ruthless performance that Leinster regularly inflict on opposition teams.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy