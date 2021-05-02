Tactical stamp of O’Gara and Gibbes is all over La Rochelle's masterplan

All week, the feeling amongst the La Rochelle ranks was that, if they could live with the inevitable early onslaught from Leinster and get to half-time still in touch, the home side had the ability to ramp it up after the break.

The game-plan worked a treat and that it had the fingerprints of both of their coaches all over it meant that this was a stunning tactical masterclass victory. La Rochelle’s players executed to perfection and delivered the kind of ruthless performance that Leinster regularly inflict on opposition teams.

For Jono Gibbes and particularly, Ronan O’Gara, it doesn’t get much sweeter.

The synergy between Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster is rightly regularly lauded on these shores, but over in France, the Gibbes and O’Gara double act is on a similar trajectory.

The only pity from a La Rochelle point of view is that the duo will be broken up at the end of the season when Gibbes departs for the club’s Top 14 rivals, Clermont, paving the way for O’Gara to assume even more control than he already has.

Apart from seeing them in the Champions Cup, La Rochelle are largely hidden from view in Ireland due to the Top 14 not being televised in these parts. Following their win in Gloucester last month, O’Gara’s ‘KBA’ (keep the ball alive) philosophy hit the headlines, which left many people of the opinion that La Rochelle were an all-singing, all-dancing outfit, who are rather in keeping with the French expansive style of play.

What ‘KBA’ doesn’t reflect, however, is that this is a team who have many more strings to their bow, as they proved by demolishing Leinster up front and taking their points when they were on offer.

Cup rugby is all about keeping the scoreboard ticking over and while some French teams have been guilty of going all out for glory in the past, what better person than O’Gara to be driving that kind of clinical mindset?

The Corkman built his playing career on his ability to keep cool under pressure and for all that he is pushing the exciting ‘KBA’ approach, O’Gara has been around long enough to know that there must be a steely underbelly to go along with it.

Nothing summed that up more than Ihaia West casually slotting over a drop-goal after La Rochelle had fallen behind to an early Tadhg Furlong try. At that stage, Leinster were all over the hosts, yet there was never any sense of panic from the men in yellow, who knew the importance of keeping in touch.

West had already kicked a penalty before he brilliantly fired over the kind of drop-goal that was straight out of the O’Gara playbook.

The drop-goal has gone out of fashion in recent years, but this was a perfect example of a dominant pack and their out-half wonderfully in sync with one another. Even after 18 minutes, it felt like a crucial moment, and so it proved.

West and his fellow Kiwi half-back Tawera Kerr-Barlow brilliantly ran the show for La Rochelle, but they will be the first to admit that the platform was set by an outstanding display from a scarily powerful pack.

This is where Gibbes comes in.

Last week, Devin Toner spoke about the influence of the former Leinster coach and pointed to the “hard edge” that he brings to his teams.

Gibbes’ influence was all over La Rochelle’s dominant scrum, while their maul was superb and their work around the breakdown ferocious – even if a couple of their clear-outs looked questionable.

Of course, it helps when you have power athletes like Uini Atonio and Will Skelton, who once again gave Leinster a torrid time, but Gibbes has moulded a supreme pack around the hulking pair, which ultimately made Cullen’s side look very ordinary.

Skelton will grab many of the headlines after his latest tour de force, but Gibbes and O’Gara deserve credit for helping to get the Australian into the shape of his life. That says a lot about the culture in La Rochelle, while it also rubbished the notion that all French teams run out of steam.

It was naive to think this La Rochelle team under Gibbes and O’Gara would wilt as the match wore on, especially when you consider how impressive they have been in the Top 14, as well as Europe this season.

Trailing by just one point (12-13) at the break, La Rochelle had carried out the first part of their mission by riding the early storm from Leinster.

What followed in the second half was a remarkable display of pace and power from a team who looked totally in control of everything they did. Boasting the best defence in the French league, O’Gara has worked wonders on both sides of the ball, in much the same way as Lancaster has done with Leinster.

It’s rare enough in the modern game for someone to coach both attack and defence, but O’Gara and Lancaster do so very effectively for their respective teams.

For O’Gara to have outsmarted Lancaster in such a big game is a significant moment in a coaching career that continues to impress.

“I think that’s a massive credit to ROG,” Gibbes said of his side’s defensive effort. “We were under pressure, we knew they were going to fire good shots at us and I think the fact that we changed nothing in our defence and just stayed resolute, stayed disciplined to the system that he’s put in place, it told.”

There is a reason why La Rochelle have tied down O’Gara for the next three years and it’s equally easy to understand why the Munster legend was so keen to stay on.

This La Rochelle project is easily one of, if not, the most exciting project in European rugby right now, and with O’Gara at the helm, it feels like it is only just beginning.

Toulouse now lie in wait for what promises to be a cracking European final. For Gibbes and O’Gara, it’s a chance to bring the curtain down on their formidable partnership by propelling La Rochelle to the kind of heights that Leinster have fallen from.

SKELTON KEY: Leinster again fail to deal with will power

1 – Just as he did for Saracens in the 2019 Champions Cup final, Will Skelton gave Leinster a torrid time. While his powerful ball-carrying caught the eye throughout, the towering lock’s subtle link play was also superb. Leinster are left off the hook here as the defence bites in on Skelton (red) who plays a lovely reverse pass rather than carrying hard. Ihaia West (black) opts to kick, but he can’t quite execute it and the chance, which came about from Skelton, is missed.

2 – La Rochelle are really cranking up the pressure at this point and when Victor Vito makes good ground off the back of an attacking scrum, Leinster are in real trouble. Just when Vito is halted, Skelton follows it up with another strong carry, which is helped by the latch from the outstanding Gregory Alldritt.

3 – Two phases later, Skelton and Alldritt link again, this time with the latter making the carry. The French international back-row bulldozes his way over for a crucial try, with Skelton on his shoulder lending his considerable bulk to the cause.

4 - La Rochelle sense the chance to put the result beyond any doubt and the manner in which they did so was ruthlessly clinical. With an attacking lineout deep inside the Leinster 22, the hosts set up with Skelton in midfield. Note his body position as the Australian shapes to make a big carry off the lineout.

5 – It’s a dummy call, however, and just as Leinster prepare to deal with the threat of Skelton in midfield, La Rochelle set up another powerful maul. Skelton quickly joins the maul and spots that Josh van der Flier is defending around the fringe. The second-row was always going to back himself in this position, but he stays patient before cleverly splintering off the side of the maul, along with Facundo Bosch. From here, there was only ever one winner, as Skelton scored the decisive try to send La Rochelle into the Champions Cup final.