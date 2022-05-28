Jacques Nienaber, the current Springbok head coach and former Munster defence coach under Rassie Erasmus, in a recent interview about playing philosophies stressed that we must never forget that ‘rugby is a game of continuous contests. That’s what makes rugby completely different than other contact sports. There are over 800 contests in the average game of rugby’.

Leinster, en route to the final in Marseille, had managed to make games look like they were ‘no contest’ but La Rochelle, the new kids on the block in terms of European royalty, made sure they won the contests that mattered and dominated the match on all the key metrics, apart from penalties conceded.

La Rochelle only came back into the Top 14 in 2014 and whereas coaches will continue to visit Leinster to learn how they have created such a production line of talent, many will be making their way to the small port town of La Rochelle to see how they have created a very successful product on and off the pitch.

It was a tactical masterclass by Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan, two men who at the end of their Munster careers would have seen Leinster under Joe Schmidt start to pull away as the dominant force in Irish rugby. How ironic that they were able to combine as a brains trust in the south of France and get their team to believe that they could not only win but give them the roadmap to do it.

They looked out on their feet in the semi-final against Racing 92 but physically, they were the ones who found the energy reserves to go and win the game in the last 10 minutes. Make no mistake, they had to go and win it. Leinster may regret some poor exits and ill-discipline that gave La Rochelle the territory but in terms of guts and character, they should have no regrets.

They defended their line against surge after surge from the big French forwards, until eventually the dam broke and the game was snatched from them.

The main element that made Leinster so hard to beat this season has been their attack. The stats and our eyes tell us that this is built around their passing accuracy, lines of running and ability to recycle the ball quickly time after time. Teams playing them are often caught in two minds defensively. Do they try and keep width defensively to cover the pitch and concede the ruck or do they contest the breakdown and risk getting outflanked.

Read More

No team has managed to knock Leinster’s attacking game out of its stride as much as La Rochelle did this Saturday. They brought line speed and caught the men in blue behind the gain line time and time again. Then their power and aggression in the tackle made the ruck ball slow, which allowed them get off the line and bring that line speed again.

Jamison Gibson-Park, who has been getting the ball on a plate all season, was forced to dig the ball out from a pile of bodies or back away from the La Rochelle forward that was flying through the breakdown.

I remember at the Dragons my attack coach, Barry Maddocks, had a drill to practise playing off varying ruck speed which simulated fast, medium and slow ball, forcing our attackers to be able to adapt their depth and option-taking based on what they got.

We saw Leinster’s passing accuracy really suffer with that slow ball, which is so rare for them. This meant that they rarely were able to get the ball to Jimmy O’Brien or James Lowe in the outside channels. To stop Leinster scoring even one try is some achievement.

La Rochelle had a dominant scrum but didn’t always get the reward from it that they would have hoped. But the way they used both wings, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule, to team up on the same wing posed Leinster a lot of problems. Will Skelton had an immense 80 minutes and once again saw a team with six big forward replacements come on to turn a match in their favour.

Leinster may look back at the decisions to kick the penalties for goal rather than do what they do most weeks, which is kick to the corner or tap and go as a mistake. But the leaders on the field at the time obviously felt that was the right call and in the face of that aggressive defence, it’s hard to argue.

The plan to take three points after three points looked like it was going to be enough – until La Rochelle brought on their powerful bench and dominated that fourth quarter.

O’Gara said post-match that the data told him that La Rochelle tend to score 60pc of their points in the last 20, whereas Leinster tend to score heavily in the first quarter. He used this at half-time to try and rebuild their self-belief.

Coaches always say you are only as strong as your weakest link and so it proved again. It was their third-choice scrum-half and sixth-choice winger, Arthur Retiere, who scampered over from close range to win the game. Retiere is 24 and joined La Rochelle six years ago. He has been away a lot with the French sevens team, as he couldn’t get into the starting team in fifteens.

ROG said after the match that he is an average scrum-half and an average winger but a brilliant rugby player. Well, Arthur Retiere will always be the man that scored the winning try in La Rochelle’s first ever European cup victory. They believe that this is just the start of many.

Leinster will deal with the disappointment and look to come back stronger. Consistency over the course of the season isn’t leading them to the promised land as regularly as they would like – or probably deserve – but it eventually will pay off. Stuart Lancaster stressed that they need to learn, whether they win or lose. He uses that analogy of a Japanese sumo wrestler with regard to their review process and then focusing on the next challenge, which for Leinster is to win the URC. Learn from it, then Shut Up and Move On.

It’s easier to do when you win but move on they must.