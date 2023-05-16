Stuart Lancaster speaks ahead of final Leinster game against La Rochelle
Avril Kinsella
Leinster Rugby take on La Rochelle in the final of the Champions Cup on Saturday 20th May at the Aviva Stadium at 16:45.
Latest Champions Cup
Stuart Lancaster speaks ahead of final Leinster game against La Rochelle
‘ROG has done a hell of a lot for the club’ – La Rochelle winger Dillyn Leyds full of praise for O’Gara influence
‘It’s definitely do or die for us now’ – Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster knows province has singular focus
Cian Tracey: If Leinster want that elusive fifth star, they need to be braver this time against La Rochelle
Rúaidhrí O’Connor: Leo Cullen took a risk with team selection against Munster - now it’s about damage limitation
Backed by a partisan crowd in the Champions Cup final, Leinster should be bringing a sword to a knife fight
‘I’m wondering if it’s a plant on Leinster’s behalf’ – Ronan O’Gara steps up the mind-games ahead of Champions Cup final
Andrew Goodman gives injury update ahead of Leinster Rugby's URC semi final clash with Munster
Leinster's Joe McCarthy on returning from injury and facing Munster in the URC Semi Finals
South Africa’s Jaco Peyper to referee Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle
