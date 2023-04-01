Stage set for Jack Crowley to shine for Munster at number 10 in ‘Shark Tank’

Munster’s journey to Durban was a lot smoother than the Sharks’ return trip from Llanelli last weekend, so from that end, Graham Rowntree’s side are already onto a winner.

A messy trip home that saw a missed connecting flight made life trickier for the Sharks, but come kick-off at King’s Park (12.30 Irish time), there will be no time for excuses as both sides look to bounce back from costly URC defeats by keeping alive their interest in this season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Despite their illustrious history in the tournament, winning a knockout game in South Africa is one of the few unchecked boxes for Munster – doing so at the first time of asking would be quite the feat.

Rowntree is expecting a big reaction after the disappointing home loss to Glasgow, and the Munster boss has made some big selection calls.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley get a chance to show why they are the future half-backs, with the more experienced duo Conor Murray and Joey Carbery on the bench.

For Crowley, in particular, this is a crucial moment in his career. As ever though, it doesn’t matter who is playing ‘10’ unless the pack provide the platform, which is where Munster may find the going tough in the South African heat.

The returning Peter O’Mahony and RG Snyman bolster the pack, but the front-row must step up against a ferocious forward unit that includes Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

This will require something special for Munster to advance to next week’s quarter-final, but how many times have we seen them deliver when their backs are against the wall? Don’t back against another famous away win.

Verdict: Munster

Scouting report: Sharks

STRONG POINT A monster pack, littered with Springboks, that can cause serious damage, expect the Sharks to go after Munster up front, especially at scrum time. ​ WEAK POINT For all their star names, they blow hot and cold, and have a leaky defence that can be exploited. ​ STAR MAN Take your pick, but if the Sharks put the squeeze on the Munster forwards, imperious Boks lock Eben Etzebeth is likely to be at the heart of it.​

Sharks – B Chamberlin; W Kok, L Am, R Janse van Rensburg, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse; O Nché, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; E Etzebeth, G Grobler; S Kolisi (capt), V Tshituka, S Notshe. Reps: E van Vuuren, M Mchunu, C Sadie, E van Heerden, P Buthelezi, G Williams, T Tapuai, T Abrahams.

Munster – M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Crowley, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Murray, J Carbery, A Kendellen.

Ref – W Barnes (England)

Sharks v Munster, Live, BT Sport 3, 12.30 (Irish time)