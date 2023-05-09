South Africa’s Jaco Peyper to referee Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle

South African referee Jaco Peyper will be in charge of Leinster against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium on May 20. — © Getty Images

South Africa’s Jaco Peyper and Wayne Barnes of England will referee this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals.

Peyper will make history by becoming the first South African official to referee an EPCR final when he takes charge of the Champions Cup decider between Leinster, and holders, Stade Rochelais, at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday 20 May.

His assistants will be the English duo, Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley, with Tom Foley, also of England, as TMO and Beth Dickens (Scotland) as the match Citing Commissioner.

The vastly-experienced Barnes will be refereeing his sixth EPCR final following his appointment for the EPCR Challenge Cup clash of Glasgow Warriors v RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium the evening before.

He has previously taken charge of the 2012 and 2019 Challenge Cup deciding matches as well as three Heineken Champions Cup finals in 2010, 2018 and last season.

Barnes will have Ireland’s Chris Busby and Craig Evans of Wales running the line with Ben Whitehouse (Wales) as TMO and Ciaran Scally (Ireland) as Citing Commissioner.