Munster’s head of medical Dr Jamie Kearns could find himself in hot water after becoming embroiled in a heated incident during the province’s 15-6 defeat to Saracens this afternoon.

'Something pretty bad was said' - Munster doctor in hot water over alleged remark about Saracens player's weight

Saracens allege that the medic aimed a derogatory remark at their England and Lions hooker Jamie George early in the second-half, sparking a scuffle on the sideline involving most of the players on the pitch.

A Munster spokesperson said Dr Kearns apologised to George after the game and their understanding is that that is the end of the matter, but Saracens say they are considering further action.

Saracens assistant coach Alex Sanderson said: "I don't want to point fingers, but it was Munster's fault. I think their doctor said something derogatory to Jamie George about his weight."

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said the champions would review the incident before choosing any further course of action.

"We need to decide to what we're going to do before I start speaking about that," he said.

"From what I know, something pretty bad was said at Jamie. He wouldn't have reacted the way he reacted otherwise. We'll take our time to decide whether we do anything.

"Clearly, it shouldn't happen. We all know that. I don't think what was said to Jamie was good at all.

"We'll see. If a doctor....we just have to decide....because it started a 30-man brawl.

"Owen Farrell got penalised for running into the melee but from what I saw 29 other people ran into it. It was a strange penalty to give and it was instigated by a member of their staff who said something horrible to one of our players. We'll decide what happens next."

The incident came at a pivotal moment of a keenly contested game and referee Pascal Gauzere awarded a penalty to Munster, which JJ Hanrahan missed to keep the score at 6-3. A fired-up Saracens came back to score tries through Sean Maitland and Mako Vunipola to win the game.

When contacted, EPCR had no comment to make but said all matches are reviewed at the end of the round.

Munster coach Johann van Graan did not want to discuss the incident.

"Look, I don't know what happened here, there were a lot of people involved which is never nice to see and we missed the penalty, the score was 6-3 at that stage," he said.

"Had we gone to 9-3 it might have given momentum to our side, so we missed that penalty and that's what I said earlier in the week.

"To come and win here, only one side has managed it, you need to be at your utmost best and take all of your opportunities and unfortunately we left one or two opportunities out there."

"I'll have a look at (the incident) but I'm not going to speculate. You never want to see a fight between two teams of this quality."

