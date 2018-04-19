Sport Champions Cup

Thursday 19 April 2018

Simon Zebo set to be benched for semi-final clash with Racing 92 - report

Munster players, including Simon Zebo, after the Guinness PRO14 Round 20 match between Toyota Cheetahs and Munster at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa last week. Photo by Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile
Munster players, including Simon Zebo, after the Guinness PRO14 Round 20 match between Toyota Cheetahs and Munster at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa last week. Photo by Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Simon Zebo could be relegated to the bench for this Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

According to a report in today's Irish Examiner, the Cork native, who will join the Top 14 outfit next season, could be replaced at full-back by Andrew Conway with Keith Earls set to return from his knee injury to take his place on the wing.

Zebo has been dogged by injury in recent months and his limited game time recently could see him take his place among the replacements in Bordeaux this weekend.

The 28-year-old lasted for just 25 minutes in the quarter-final victory over Toulon after a first minute collision with Chris Ashton and his return against the Cheetahs last Friday saw him sin-binned after 17 minutes and replaced eight minutes into the second half and replaced at 15 by Ian Keatley.

With Keatley to start at flyhalf on Sunday, either Alex Wootton or Darren Sweetnam may occupy the second wing spot alongside Earls and Conway in the back three.

Johann van Graan names his matchday 23 at noon tomorrow.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport