Simon Zebo set to be benched for semi-final clash with Racing 92 - report

According to a report in today's Irish Examiner, the Cork native, who will join the Top 14 outfit next season, could be replaced at full-back by Andrew Conway with Keith Earls set to return from his knee injury to take his place on the wing.

Zebo has been dogged by injury in recent months and his limited game time recently could see him take his place among the replacements in Bordeaux this weekend.

The 28-year-old lasted for just 25 minutes in the quarter-final victory over Toulon after a first minute collision with Chris Ashton and his return against the Cheetahs last Friday saw him sin-binned after 17 minutes and replaced eight minutes into the second half and replaced at 15 by Ian Keatley.