Racing 92 and Ireland full-back Simon Zebo has tweeted his displeasure at the reception he received from elements of the Ulster support during the northern province’s 26-22 victory.

Simon Zebo says abuse he received from Ulster crowd during Racing defeat was 'not on'

The former Munster star scored a try in the first half before being withdrawn at half-time, having played with heavy strapping on his leg.

Zebo had become a pantomime villain to the Ulster fans after his contentious celebration during Racing's 44-12 victory over Ulster in Paris last October. Zebo had pointed his finger at Ulster full-back Michael Lowry before crossing for Racing's fifth try of the game.

Zebo was told to apologise for the incident by referee Nigel Owens at the time and issued a detailed apology to Lowry after the game after giving the young player his shirt.

The Cork man was audibly booed today whenever he got the ball in the first half, presumably as a reaction to the previous incident.

However, his social media activity this evening suggests that there was more to the abuse then just the boos.

Zebo posted the same message on Instagram and Twitter stating: “A tough place to play but great effort from the boys, 2 important points on the road. Also I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd. #NotOn. Django wins in the end.”

