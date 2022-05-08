Sheehan promises to ‘go hell for leather’ against champions

One of the more remarkable aspects of the job that Leo Cullen continues to do as Leinster head coach is to keep a large squad, full of internationals, happy. That tight bond within the Leinster ranks was on full show over the weekend, as they demonstrated both sides of their class – attacking flair and defensive grit.

Off the pitch, there was another perfect example of the strong Leinster culture, as Cullen and his coaches invited Dan Leavy to surprise his former team-mates at their Leicester hotel before they booked their place in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final by out-muscling and out-classing the Premiership leaders.

Such a physical scrap at Welford Road would have been right down Leavy’s alley, only he is still coming to terms with having been forced to retire at just 27 due to a bad knee injury.

It’s a testament to the esteem with which Leavy is held that he was part of the match-day setup for the biggest game of the season, as his presence on the sideline throughout Leinster’s 23-14 win was noticeable.

If nothing else, the players were reminded to appreciate days like these because as Leavy’s unfortunate case shows, it can all be cruelly ripped away from you out of nowhere.

Veterans like Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy will have a fair idea of that, but for the younger stars such as Dan Sheehan and European debutant Joe McCarthy, it’s important not to take anything for granted.

Read More

The sight of Toulouse coming to town is enough to quickly refocus the minds and for Sheehan, who grew up dreaming of featuring in these big occasions, getting a shot at the defending European and French champions is a challenge the hooker is relishing.

“Oh yeah, I spent 15 years just sitting on the couch watching or being at these games,” Sheehan (inset) said.

“To be over the whitewash playing in a game like this is hugely exciting.

“It’s something that even now, I am kinda getting tingles thinking about it. It’s one of the biggest games I will be involved in, hopefully.

“They have five stars, it’s what we want. But looking at their history and our history, it’s pretty similar. Two massive European clubs going head-to-head, which is what you want. You have to beat the best to win. It’s a hugely exciting game, especially in the Aviva.”

Considering the power Toulouse rolled off the bench in their penalty shootout win over Munster, Sheehan’s impact will be crucial this weekend.

The 23-year-old can, however, take confidence from how he handled himself against many of the same opponents during Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Paris earlier this year.

“Both sides will have a lot of familiar faces,” Sheehan said.

“It’s going to be the direct carries, two big packs going up against each other. I think it will be a gain-line focused game for the first phases and then it’s who can get to the space the quickest.

“It’s all about the start, you saw in France, we struggled to start well and then it can be so hard to get back in the game. I think the start and physical side will decide the game.

“I think set-piece will be a massive part. They like to assert their dominance in scrum and maul. We will come up with a plan. You have to go hell for leather at them.”

Leicester Tigers: F Steward; C Ashton (F Burns 66), M Moroni (N Nadolo 45), G Porter, H Potter; G Ford, B Youngs (R Wigglesworth 59); E Genge (capt) (J Whitcombe 76), J Montoya (N Dolly 74), D Cole (J Heyes 59); O Chessum, C Green (H Wells 62); H Liebenberg, T Reffell (G Martin 50), J Wiese.

Leinster : H Keenan; J O’Brien (T O’Brien 72), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 62), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 71); A Porter (C Healy 62-76), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 48), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa, 62); R Molony, J Ryan (J McCarthy 76); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (R Ruddock 71).

Ref: M Raynal (France)