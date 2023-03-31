Sharks v Munster, Champions Cup last 16: TV details, team news and all you need to know

THE scorching heat of South Africa awaits Munster. And Sharks' powerful scrum.

If Munster win, they will advance to the quarter-final of the Champions Cup for a record 20th time.

Sharks won three out of their four matches in Pool A of the Champions Cup, thus earning home advantage for this round of 16 tie at their 52,000 capacity stadium.

In Pool B, Munster beat the Northampton Saints, home and away, and lost two thrillers to Toulouse.

Both teams lost their URC fixtures last week - Sharks in Wales against the Scarlets, and Munster in Thomond Park against Glasgow.

Munster can't afford to start as slowly. They trailed 28-0 at half-time. Donal Lenihan said he can't remember that happening before at Thomond Park.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off on Saturday at Kings Park, Durban (12.30).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on BT Sport 3 and you can keep up to date on our live blog.

What the coaches say:

Graham Rowntree (Munster): "We were all down after the Glasgow defeat. We had a good review. Sharks will be a handful. They can score tries. Their power game is very impressive. But for this club, in this competition, these away days are why you play the game. What a memory it would be if we got the win."

Neil Powell (Sharks): "We gave a disappointing display against the Scarlets. All-round, we were not good enough. We made too many unforced errors. We put ourselves under pressure. We'll have to produce a real team performance against Munster."

Prediction

Sharks 32

Munster 22

Team news

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has made some big selection calls ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 clash with the Sharks in Durban (12.30).

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley have been given the nod at half-back ahead of the more experienced duo Conor Murray and Joey Carbery.

In what is a major boost to Munster, RG Snyman has been deemed fit enough to start only his second game since joining the province, while fresh from helping Ireland win the Grand Slam, Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side.

Snyman has made a successful comeback from back-to-back ACL injuries in recent weeks, and his inclusion against his compatriots could prove decisive, as Rowntree looks to add more ballast to his pack.

Antoine Frisch returns from injury, having missed last weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Glasgow, to partner Malakai Fekitoa in midfield. Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly continue in the back-three, with Casey and Crowley hoping to justify what is a big show of faith in them.

Up front, Niall Scannell is fit-again to start at a hooker in a front-row alongside Dave Kilcoyne and Roman Salanoa.

Snyman partners his fellow South African Jean Kleyn in the second-row, while O’Mahony makes up the back-row with John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes.

Rowntree has opted for a 6/2 split on the bench, with Carbery and Murray the two backs, along with forwards Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will be led by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, while former Munster lock Gerbrandt Grobler partners South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth in the engine room.

Another ex-Munster man Thomas du Toit is at tighthead, with Bok stars Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am also included in the back-line.

Sharks – B Chamberlin; W Kok, L Am, R Janse van Rensburg, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse; O Nché, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; E Etzebeth, G Grobler; S Kolisi (capt), V Tshituka, S Notshe. Reps: E van Vuuren, M Mchunu, C Sadie, E van Heerden, P Buthelezi, G Williams, T Tapuai, T Abrahams.

Munster – M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, RG Snyman; P O’Mahony (capt), J Hodnett, G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, J Wycherley, S Archer, F Wycherley, J O’Donoghue, C Murray, J Carbery, A Kendellen.

Ref: W Barnes (England)

Sharks v Munster, Kings Park, 12.30 (Irish time), BT Sport 3

Hugo Keenan starts for Leinster in Champions Cup crunch against Ulster but key duo miss out