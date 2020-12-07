Sexton to lead Leinster but Ryan is a doubt for Montpellier clash

Johnny Sexton is back in the Leinster team to face Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Despite being forced off early against Scotland, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to be fit to lead Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Montpellier on Saturday.

The 35-year-old suffered a dead-leg in the final match of the Autumn Nations Cup and that will clear in time for him to make the trip to the south of France.

However, James Ryan is a doubt for the clash as he enters the graduated return to play prorocols after suffering a head injury against the Scots.

Garry Ringrose could return after his broken jaw, while James Lowe is also being assessed after hurting his groin in the aftermath of Ireland's defeat to England.

Jimmy O'Brien, who was outstanding for the province while the internationals were away, is also available, while Will Connors is cleared to play after missing Ireland's final match with a head injury.

Ed Byrne remains out after suffering a calf injury on Ireland duty, while Tadhg Furlong (calf), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Jack Conan (neck), Max Deegan (knee), Jordan Larmour (shoulder), Vakh Abdaladze (back) and Adam Byrne (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Prop Ciaran Parker has finished his loan spell and is back with the Jersey Reds.

Online Editors