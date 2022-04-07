JOHNNY SEXTON will lead Leinster’s charge at the Sportsground in Galway tomorrow night as Connacht recall Bundee Aki for their first Heineken Champions Cup knockout game.

The Ireland captain sat out last week’s comprehensive win over Munster, but returns to the fold as one of seven changes to Leo Cullen’s side for this first-leg.

Luke McGrath also comes into the starting XV, while the tight five that came off the bench at Thomond Park start tomorrow.

That means Connacht will face the starting front-row and back-row from Ireland’s final Six Nations game against Scotland as Cian Healy joins Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong up front, Ross Molony joins Connacht-bound utility forward Josh Murphy in the engine room and Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan complete the pack.

Robbie Henshaw returns to his old ground alongside Garry Ringrose, while Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe make up the back-three.

Connacht, meanwhile, can call on Aki for the first time since the Six Nations and he’ll be crucial if the home side are to keep the tie alive ahead of the return fixture next week.

Andy Friend has named a strong side, but he’ll need a big display from a pack that features Ireland internationals Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the front-row along with Matt Burke, while Gavin Thornbury partners Leva Fifita in the second-row.

Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver join Jarrad Butler in the back-row, while Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty will be out to prove a point at half-back.

Aki partners Tom Farrell in midfield, while Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch and Mack Hansen are in the back-three.

After deploying six forwards off the bench last week, Cullen reverts to a traditional 5/3 split this week and he has plenty of fire-power despite resisting the urge to press Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher back into service.

Seven of Leinster’s replacements are internationals, with Devn Toner bringing huge experience and Jamison Gibson-Park capable of changing a game when introduced.

Connacht, meanwhile, have Brive-bound pair Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’I in reserve.

CONNACHT - T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, T Tuimauga, J Aungier, O Dowling, A Papali’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Murphy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, M Ala’alatoa, D Toner, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, C Frawley.