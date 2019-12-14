Seven-try Leinster put 50 on Northampton as Leo Cullen's men book place in Champions Cup quarter-final

Not quite a Christmas cracker then, but more of a turkey shoot as, for the second week running, Leinster ruthlessly flexed their muscles to easily dispose of Northampton Saints.

Not quite a Christmas cracker then, but more of a turkey shoot as, for the second week running, Leinster ruthlessly flexed their muscles to easily dispose of Northampton Saints.

The writing was on the wall before a ball was even kicked in this one as the visitors opted to make eight changes from last week's defeat, yet the ease with which Leinster tore Northampton to shreds was not a good look for the Premiership leaders.

That's not Leinster's problem however, and they will head into the Christmas break with the pool's top spot already secured.

Their mission now is to secure as high a seeding as possible and barring a major upset or two against Benetton (away) or Lyon (home), they will march into the quarter-finals as the highest ranked team.

Leo Cullen's men were at their fluid best at times and Saints had no answer to their pace and power.

Jordan Larmour and James Lowe linked brilliantly throughout a bitterly cold evening at the Aviva Stadium where a crowd of 42,041 were treated to some scintillating rugby.

The only negative was Ross Byrne being forced off after taking a knock to the leg in the second-half. The out-half looked okay to continue but with Johnny Sexton facing a spell out, Cullen wisely didn't take any chances.

The bonus point was wrapped up as early as the 35th minute and after that, it was all about damage limitation for the English outfit, whose indiscipline let them down.

Two first-half yellow cards had them playing with 13 players for a brief period, but even before that, Leinster had cranked up the pressure.

Garry Ringrose's two early tries set his side on their way, with Tadhg Furlong and Dave Kearney sealing the bonus point. Ringrose would later score his second hat-trick of this season's tournament as Leinster ran in seven tries in total.

Byrne ran the show well and was helped by a dominant pack led by another hugely impressive shift from Caelan Doris at No 8.

Furlong put in his best performance in some time, while James Ryan and Scott Fardy were immense in the engine room.

That Leinster managed to stop Northampton getting a bonus point made the evening all the sweeter for Cullen and his brains trust.

Ringrose got the scoring under way after just two minutes when he blocked down Andy Symons' clearance kick, which left the Ireland centre with the easiest of tasks to dot down.

Byrne converted and was on target again four minutes later when a stunning strike play carved open the Northampton defence.

Ryan won the lineout deep inside the 22 and when Byrne fed Lowe with the inside pass, the classy winger powered through before playing a sumptuous offload for Ringrose, who finished off the training-ground move. It was Leinster at their brilliant best.

Byrne's penalty made it a 17-point game until Dan Biggar hit back with a converted try against the run of play.

Leinster quickly clicked into gear again however, and when Ahsee Tuala was sent to the bin for pulling back Lowe, the numerical advantage counted 30 seconds later when Furlong barrelled over from a powerful rolling maul.

Byrne maintained his 100% record from the tee and did so again with five minutes left on the clock as Dave Kearney took advantage of some very poor defending out wide.

That all occurred with captain Tom Wood in the win, but even with 14 men, Saints got over for a late first half try through Ollie Sleightholme, which Biggar converted.

The home fans weren't happy, and rightly so as Jamie Gibson should have been pinged for 'crossing' in the build up. It was baffling how the officials ignored it.

The crowd didn't mind that much however, as Leinster took a 31-14 lead into the break.

Whatever glimmer of hope that late try gave Saints of mounting an unlikely comeback were dashed three minutes after the restart. Again, Larmour and Lowe caused the damage.

Larmour made a searing break from deep inside his own half and it eventually culminated in Byrne cleverly kicking the ball through for Lowe to score in the corner. 36-14 – there was certainly no way back now.

Ringrose completed his hat-trick shortly after and Ciaran Frawley, who had come on for Byrne, added the extras.

Dave Kearney thought he had scored his second try of the night only for the TMO to correctly spot that Ringrose had knocked on the ball in the tackle deep inside his own half.

It was a let off for Northampton and they took advantage as Tuala scampered over for a third try, which Biggar converted to make it 43-21.

Doris capped an outstanding individual display with a well-deserved try on 67 minutes with Frawley's extras pushing his side onto 50 points.

That gave Leinster the final say of what was a routine victory, which booked their place in the last eight with two games still remaining.

Leinster - J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (R Kearney 61), J Lowe; R Byrne (C Frawley 47), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 61); C Healy (E Byrne 14-20, 53), J Tracy (B Byrne 53), T Furlong (A Porter 50); S Fardy (capt) (D Toner 69), J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier (M Deegan 61), C Doris.

Northampton Saints - A Tuala; O Sleightholme, M Proctor, A Symons (F Dingwall 50), T Naiyaravoro, D Biggar (J Grayson 62), C Tupai (J Mitchell 61); F van Wyk (A Waller 58), M van Vuuren (S Matavesi 50), P Hill (E Painter 66); A Ratuniyarawa, A Coles (L Bean 4) (JJ Tonks 72); T Wood (c), J Gibson, L Ludlam.

Ref - D Jones (Wales)

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors