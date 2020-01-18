Leinster got what they came for in Treviso, but they did their best to make life difficult for themselves.

Second-half Doris and Tracy tries see Leinster finally shake off dogged Benetton and top group phase

As wins go, this was about as ugly as it gets as a dogged and determined Benetton outfit asked questions of Leinster that very few teams have managed to do this season.

It's not one that will live long in the memory, but in maintaining their perfect season and setting a new record for 16 consecutive victories, Leinster ensured that they will have home advantage for their Champions Cup quarter-final on the first weekend of April and should they come through that, Leo Cullen's men will also play the semi-final in Dublin.

That seems like a long way off now as Leinster were given the kind of stern test, which will stand to them for the long road ahead.

Benetton deserve huge credit for pushing them so close and the 18-0 scoreline certainly does not reflect how tight this contest was.

Ultimately, Leinster had too much for the Italians, and the replacements can certainly take credit for that as they made a big impact off the bench.

The visitors were only 3-0 in front by half-time, yet you always felt that their fitness would eventually tell.

That's how it proved as second half tries from Caelan Doris and James Tracy helped Leinster avoid what would have been a huge upset.

It took them an hour to really warm to the task and as soon as they started to get the edge up front, Benetton had no answer.

On a dark, wet afternoon, it was a game for the trenches and in James Ryan, Leinster had a man who thrived in what was a slog-fest.

Ryan showed no ill-effects on his return from a calf injury, which will have pleased Ireland boss Andy Farrell ahead of the Six Nations.

Cullen will now lose the majority of his front-liners for the next couple of months but at least he does so safe in the knowledge that when they return, a home European quarter-final beckons after finishing as top seeds.

Leinster were miles off the pace throughout the opening 40 minutes during which they conceded eight penalties.

Discipline was a major issue as Benetton's relentless pressure forced Leinster into coughing up several cheap penalties.

The home side had set out their stall from early on as Ian Keatley turned down a couple of chances to kick at goal, instead opting for the corner.

Leinster were feeling the heat, soaking up tackle after tackle, and they almost conceded a try when Tito Tebaldi went close before Leinster gave away another penalty deep inside their own 22.

This time referee Karl Dickson's patience ran out and Caelan Doris was yellow carded for cynically pulling down a maul that was heading for the line mid-way through the half.

Benetton really needed something to show for their dominance, but their chances were scuppered when Sean Cronin brilliantly came up with a turnover penalty.

The Leinster players celebrated as if they had just scored a try, which told you everything you needed to know about just how much they were under the pump.

Luke McGrath was slowly starting to influence the game and the scrum-half's two sniping breaks showed an all too rare sign of life.

Byrne then almost got through a gap before a sloppy forward pass brought an end to Leinster's first real attack.

Doris returned from the bin and shortly after his side eventually opened the scoring with 31 minutes on the clock.

Byrne did the necessary from in front of the sticks as Leinster took a lead into the break that in truth, they didn't really deserve.

Leinster were gifted a chance to grab a hold of the game a minute after the restart when Ira Herbst followed Doris to the bin. But Leinster's lineout malfunctioned from the resulting penalty, which summed up the dreadful standard of rugby that was on show.

Byrne doubled the lead on 52 minutes as he drilled a penalty over from 40 metres after the Leinster scrum destroyed Benetton.

That was the front-row's last contribution as Cullen looked to his bench for a spark.

The head coach got just what he wanted as his subs helped lift the tempo. Suddenly there was a bit more control to what Leinster were doing as Robbie Henshaw was stopped just short of the line.

The ball was quickly recycled and when McGrath brilliantly threw a pass out the back door for Doris, the number eight powered his way over on the hour mark.

Byrne's conversion was off target, but crucially, Benetton's resistance was broken and Leinster sensed blood.

They took full advantage too and again, it one of the replacements who made the difference as Tracy got over for Leinster's second try following a well-worked maul.

This time Byrne did add the extras via the post to push his side into an 18-0 lead with 13 minutes left on the clock.

That made the win secure, and now it was all about whether Leinster could get the bonus point, which would have seen them equal the tournament's highest points tally.

That never even came close to materialising however, as they ran for the hills having just about completed the Italian job.

Benetton – J Hayward (A Rizzi 50); A Esposito, L Morisi, M Zanon (T Benvenuti 70), M Ioane; I Keatley, T Tebaldi; F Zani (N Quaglio 12), H Faiva (T Baravalle 62), S Ferrari (C Traore 52); I Herbst (A Sgarbi 67), E Snyman; M Barbini (capt) (G Pettinelli 52), B Steyn, T Halafhi (M Lazzaroni 62).

Leinster – J Larmour (R Kearney 71); D Kearney, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne (C Frawley 70), L McGrath (capt) (J Gibson-Park 62); C Healy (P Dooley 52), S Cronin (J Tracy 52), A Porter (T Furlong 52); D Toner (R Molony 70), J Ryan; M Deegan (R Ruddock 57), J van der Flier, C Doris.

REF: K Dickson (England)

Scorers – Leinster: Doris & Tracy 1 try each Byrne 2 pens & 1 con.

Online Editors