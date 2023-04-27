Seán O’Brien hoping to sign off Exeter days with Champions Cup homecoming before Munster switch

Seán O'Brien ahead of Exeter Chiefs' Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash versus La Rochelle. Heineken’s ‘Love Rivalry’ campaign encourages fans to enjoy some friendly rivalry this spring as Dublin gets set to host the Heineken Champions Cup Final in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 20. Photo: INPHO — © ©INPHO

Right now, Seán O’Brien’s focus is fully on La Rochelle on Sunday and helping Exeter Chiefs get to a Dublin final. For the Mullingar native, it’s a chance to sign off on two frustrating seasons in England on a high as well as an opportunity to play in front of friends and family.

Next season, it’ll be a little easier for them to come and see him as he’s opted to sign for Munster on a two-year contract and, while the big game in Bordeaux is on his mind, he’s excited about getting back to Ireland and giving it another crack.

“I’ve been talking to them for a little while,” O’Brien explains. “I suppose up until recently I haven’t been getting too much game-time with the Chiefs, so when that came about it was too hard to say no to.

“The opportunity to come back home, play for a club like Munster, was a bit of a no-brainer to be honest. It’s a little bit more tough given I’ve been getting a bit more game-time here recently, but it was too good to turn down. Absolutely, any young player from Ireland wants to play for Ireland but I know I’ve a lot of work to do before that.

​“I need to keep playing well, break into the Munster team and consistently play well there before that (international call) comes about but it’s definitely on the bucket list.”

O’Brien has a habit of breaking into teams just as he’s decided to leave. At Connacht, he was impressing when his move to England came about and with Exeter he’s had to bide his time but has been a key part of their run through the knockouts.

“Ideally I would have liked to stay at Connacht a bit longer, but it was messy I suppose in that it was getting to the end of the season and there was no talk about contracts for the following season,” says the 25-year-old. “Then, Exeter came about and at the time they were the reigning Champions Cup and Premiership champions so I thought it was too good to be true and was wondering why they were looking for me!

“It was one where it hasn’t quite worked out like that, but I felt like it was a club where I could get quite a lot of game-time and, again, at 22, when the reigning double champions are looking for you you don’t say no.

“In terms of training, I’m in with some of the best players in the world. Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Stuart Hogg, the Simmonds brothers, Luke Cowan-Dickie ... the way we train is like a match-day, you’re learning from top players. I feel like I’ve grown a lot the last few years.”

O’Brien’s older brother Conor was forced to retire at 26 last summer due to a knee injury and that’s given him extra motivation to take every chance that comes. The former Leinster centre is a big influence.

“I’m not old. I’m 25, but I haven’t played as much rugby as I’d like,” he says. “So, I’m at that stage where I need to be playing every week. Conor’s been great for me, every time there’s a game coming up or if I’m not selected he knows the right things to say, because he’s been through it all.

“We’ve a good support system, I know he got injured but when he was playing he had a lot of success. I’m trying and follow in his footsteps as well.” For now, the focus is on Sunday and getting past the reigning champions in Bordeaux.

The Chiefs’ band is breaking up at the end of the season and, while their Premiership campaign hasn’t gone great, they are throwing everything at the tournament they won in 2020.

“It is a bit of a send-off, most of the lads who are leaving have been at the club for over 10 years, so they all want to leave on a high with some silverware,” he says. “At the start of the season we wanted to win the Premiership, but that’s out of our hands. We’re confident going over, we’ve a good record this season against French teams. La Rochelle will be tough, but we’re confident and want to finish on a high.”

