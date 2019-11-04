Sean Cronin unlikely to be fit for Leinster's Champions Cup opener against Benetton

Sean Cronin is highly unlikely to in Leinster's Champions Cup opener against Benetton on Saturday week.

The Ireland hooker is not available to take part against Connacht in Galway on Friday night (KO 7.35).

He returned from the World Cup with a neck problem that has been slow to heal, not yet returning in training.

Of course, any setback connected to the neck area has to be treated cautiously.

It does open the door for any of Ronan Kelleher, James Tracy or Bryan Byrne to step up into the number two shirt.

At the moment, the youngest of the three Kelleher, 21, is in pole position, starting four of the five PRO14 League matches.

Loose-head prop Ed Byrne has been cleared to train this week after recovering from a neck issue.

