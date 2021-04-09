Scott Fardy for Ryan Baird only change as Leo Cullen names Leinster team aiming to 'disrupt' Exeter system

Leo Cullen has warned his Leinster side that stopping Exeter Chiefs getting into their ruthlessly efficient system will be a tough challenge ahead of tomorrow's eagerly-anticipated Heineken Champions Cup clash.

Scott Fardy has been recalled to the starting XV in place of Ryan Baird who drops to the bench, as Cullen opts for an experienced second-row partnership for the trip to Sandy Park.

Baird was due to start in last weekend's postponed game against Toulon, but former Australian international Fardy has got the nod this time and will start alongside fellow veteran lock Devin Toner.

Leinster will travel to Devon looking to derail the double champions, who Cullen acknowledged have plenty of similarities with his side.

“They definitely have much more of a confidence about what they do now,” the Leinster boss said.

“They are very systematic in their approach, how they play the game.

“You can see last weekend, even after they go behind against Lyon early, there is no sense of panic at all from them.

“Once they gain access into the 22, it has been well talked about how efficient they are there and how many tries come from that pick and go game.

“So, they are very, very efficient, very, very systematic in what they do. I think lots of teams know what is coming, but it's can you actually disrupt that system that they have?

“It's something that has been built over a long period of time.

“I think it's fair to say that both Leinster and Exeter have decent strong identities, do things a certain way.

“So, yeah, we know they are a systematic team, we know what they are trying to do. The next challenge is to try and stop what they are trying to do and disrupt that system of theirs.”

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster from out-half, as Cullen calls on his big guns for the mouthwatering clash against England's kingpins.

Having come unstuck against Saracens in recent years, Cullen admitted that motivation is not in short supply within his squad, as they look to add a fifth star to the jersey.

“I definitely do believe that the group is as motivated as ever,” he added.

“It’s such fine margins on the day. Every team in the last eight have a strong desire to go on and win it out but who has done the work over the course of the season get us to this point? And who is going to deliver on the day?

“Our form is unusual going into this game really because we played that PRO14 final off the back of the Six Nations when we didn’t have the players for a big chunk of time. So it’s a little bit unusual in terms of the lead in but we prepared for the Toulon game which obviously didn’t go ahead so we turned the page very, very quickly to get ready for Exeter.

“Two good teams going up against each other. From a defensive point of view we need to shut down the attacking system that they have. Then it’s trying to impose some of our game as well with a bit of unpredictability and things they may have not seen before. That’s always the challenge when you come to these games.

“The set-piece battle is always important. We found that out ourselves in the last quarter-final against Saracens when we came unstuck in that area.

“Without a quality platform it's difficult and Saracens were able to build that scoreboard pressure against us and it was too late when we came back in the second-half. The guys are excited about getting going.”

Meanwhile, Exeter, like Leinster, have named a strong team, which is packed full of internationals, such as Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray.

Twice capped former Ireland international Ian Whitten is on the bench.

Exeter Chiefs – S Hogg; O Woodburn, H Slade, O Devoto, T O’Flaherty; J Simmonds, J Maunder; B Moon, L Cowan-Dickie, T Francis; J Gray, J Hill; D Ewers, J Vermeulen, S Simmonds. Reps: J Yeandle, A Hepburn, H Williams, S Skinner, J Kirsten, S Townsend, H Skinner, I Whitten.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, R O’Loughlin, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; D Toner, S Fardy; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, R Baird, H O’Sullivan, R Byrne, D Kearney.

REF – M Raynal (France)

Online Editors