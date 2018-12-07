Scarlets v Ulster LIVE: Can Dan McFarland's men prevail in what looks like a make-or-break game?

Even though it's only round 3 of the competition, it feels like a make-or-break game for both sides.

Racing 92 currently top Pool 4 on nine points, four ahead of Leicester in second, with Ulster a point further back and the Scarlets propping up the table with just a losing bonus point to show from their opening two fixtures.

Follow the action from the Parc Y Scarlets below:

Online Editors