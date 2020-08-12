Saracens will get a taste of the Irish player management system - but Eddie Jones might not like it

You could say that the Heineken Cup final in Twickenham in 2012 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Leinster, at the peak of their powers, wrapped up their third title in four seasons. And in the three seasons before they started that run, Munster were lifting their two trophies. For Irish provinces to win five Heineken Cups in seven seasons was not what anyone had envisaged. Whatever about the French, the clubs of England were not impressed.

To make matters worse, the 2012 final was an all Irish affair, with Ulster coming a distant second. Go back a couple of rounds to the quarter-finals and the line-up read: Ireland x 3; France x 2; England, Wales and Scotland x 1 each. To have five of the six participating nations involved in the knock-outs was something that would have appealed to Ireland’s Tom Kiernan, France’s Marcel Martin and Wales’s Vernon Pugh when they were hastily putting the competition together in 1995, to service the new professional game. But just one club from England?

That didn’t sit well. And neither did the system Ireland were using to get maximum bang from their Heineken buck: the Player Management Programme. Conceived by Dr Liam Hennessy when he was the IRFU’s Fitness Director, on Eddie O’Sullivan’s watch as Ireland coach, it wasn’t pain free, but it was effective.

The pain was worn by the provinces who would have to open up their Celtic League campaign for five or six rounds without most of their marquee names. The Ireland players would have their playing time strictly rationed. So by the time they had eaten into Test duty and at least six rounds of Heineken Cup, there wasn’t too much left for the Celtic League.

With no relegation from that competition at any stage since it kicked off in 2001/02, there was no alarm bell ringing. The positive by-product was the window opened to developing players to fill the space left by the Ireland stars. The results proved that the provinces could cope. All bar Connacht had lifted the trophy at least once by the time the calls for change had turned into something more.

Of course the English clubs had a point: while they were battling weekly to stay in the Premiership, the Irish sides had no such pressure from Celtic Rugby, a closed shop competition. On top of that, the Ireland players would arrive late to the season, well rested, and then sit down again when told to do so. England might have had the same system if their rugby union had contracted the players when the opportunity arose, back in 1995. They didn’t. The clubs filled the gap, and battle lines for control of players and competitions were drawn.

Bizarrely, their most successful club of the last five years – Saracens – are now forced into a quasi-player management system, thanks to their relegation to next season’s Championship. Yes, they will have a full fixture list to contend with in a 12-team league, but the drop in standard from Premiership to Championship will be like playing in a different time zone. The travel will be a slog, but the standard will hardly be punishing to a club who will retain a core of big hitters.

So, what will the effect be when these players have to bounce up from playing Championship to playing for England? And how will they cope if they then have to fly with the Lions to South Africa in the summer to face the world champion Springboks?

England and next season’s Six Nations will be the first testing station. Eddie Jones never came across like a man who wanted his players to coast along a sleepy backwater en route to the roaring breakers of Test rugby. He has said already that form will be key - hardly a unique statement - but when that form is laid down in a second-tier competition, it has to be factored into the equation. In which case they will need to fetch up to England training sessions like academy lads getting their first run out with the senior squad.

Jones was surprised when he took over the England squad after the 2015 World Cup that they lacked fitness and confidence. The second hardly seems unusual, give the calamity that was RWC 2015, the fitness issue less so. His sessions with the players were brutal, much to the dismay of club coaches who were getting players back in a heap. Jones cracked on. Clearly he puts the hours in when assessing who is good enough to get into the camp in the first place, but equally he places huge emphasis on how they survive what follows.

So he will make his judgement on what he sees behind closed doors, as well as the fitness data he will be fed from the Vunipola brothers, Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Elliot Daly. At the back of his mind will be his first impressions of the Six Nations, formed in 2016. He wrote in his autobiography:

"I was soon struck by the toughness of every match. This is particularly true if you’re coaching England. For every other team, playing England is like their final. You cannot be off your game in the slightest because they will catch you out – and if they beat England they’ve had a good tournament."

Not much room for manoeuvre there. Meantime, monitoring every move will be Warren Gatland. Both he and Jones might find that less is more. In this case that translates into less intensity rather than fewer minutes on the field, but it will be interesting in any case.

Next month, Leinster have the opportunity to make their contribution to the process by taking the potential of a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final and final off the Saracens schedule. Given the history, it would be a grand gesture.