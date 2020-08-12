| 20.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Saracens will get a taste of the Irish player management system - but Eddie Jones might not like it

Brendan Fanning

Owen Farrell and his Saracens team-mates will likely have a different playing schedule to previous seasons when their Championship campaign kicks off. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Owen Farrell and his Saracens team-mates will likely have a different playing schedule to previous seasons when their Championship campaign kicks off. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Owen Farrell and his Saracens team-mates will likely have a different playing schedule to previous seasons when their Championship campaign kicks off. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Owen Farrell and his Saracens team-mates will likely have a different playing schedule to previous seasons when their Championship campaign kicks off. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

You could say that the Heineken Cup final in Twickenham in 2012 was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Leinster, at the peak of their powers, wrapped up their third title in four seasons. And in the three seasons before they started that run, Munster were lifting their two trophies. For Irish provinces to win five Heineken Cups in seven seasons was not what anyone had envisaged. Whatever about the French, the clubs of England were not impressed.

To make matters worse, the 2012 final was an all Irish affair, with Ulster coming a distant second. Go back a couple of rounds to the quarter-finals and the line-up read: Ireland x 3; France x 2; England, Wales and Scotland x 1 each. To have five of the six participating nations involved in the knock-outs was something that would have appealed to Ireland’s Tom Kiernan, France’s Marcel Martin and Wales’s Vernon Pugh when they were hastily putting the competition together in 1995, to service the new professional game. But just one club from England?