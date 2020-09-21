Saracens man of the match Michael Rhodes cited for allegedly striking Robbie Henshaw with his head

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has been cited for an incident in the opening moments of the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday after being cited for allegedly striking Robbie Henshaw with his head just over a minute into Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Leinster.

The incident was missed by referee Pascal Gauzere and his team of officials at the time, but video footage shows the South African following through on the Ireland centre at a ruck and citing commissioner Beth Dickens is of the opinion it warranted a red card.

Rhodes went on to win the Man of the Match award as the champions Saracens stunned favourites Leinster to run out 25-17 winners at the Aviva Stadium.

Read More

Already without suspended out-half Owen Farrell and missing a host of front-liners from last year's title-winning team after they left during the summer, Saracens will be severely weakened for their semi-final against Simon Zebo's Racing 92 if Rhodes is banned.

He'll face a three-person disciplinary committee by video conference comprising of Simon Thomas (Wales), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania).

Online Editors